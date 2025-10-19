Move Over, Musk—The World's Richest Woman Joined the $100B Club

Alice Walton and Elon Musk represent two titans of wealth from very different sectors, with 2025 marking a groundbreaking year for each.

Walton, the world’s richest woman, has joined the elite centibillionaire club with a net worth of $106 billion, propelled by gains in Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares.

Musk made history as the first person to reach a $500 billion net worth in 2025, his holdings riding on the explosive ascent of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and his other ventures.​

Alice Walton – World's Richest Woman

Alice Walton is intrinsically linked to Walmart, inheriting her fortune as the daughter of founder Sam Walton.

Despite periodic reductions in her direct holdings, she remains a major shareholder, with the Walton family controlling about 48% of Walmart's outstanding shares as of May 2025.

Her wealth is tightly correlated with Walmart's stock performance. Walmart’s stock experienced remarkable gains in 2025, posting a 19.24% year-to-date return through Oct.17, building on a strong 70% increase in 2024.

The increase in Walmart's share price has pushed Walton's personal fortune over the $100 billion mark to around $106 billion, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk – World's Richest Man

Musk's net worth is built on his outsized ownership of Tesla, with approximately 75% of his wealth sourced from TSLA stock and complemented by sizable stakes in SpaceX and other companies.

Tesla shares are up 82% over the past six months, but following a rocky start to 2025, the stock is only up 8% year-to-date. Musk continues to be the largest individual shareholder in Tesla.​

According to Forbes, Musk passed the $500 billion mark in October, positioning him as the world's richest man and half-way to becoming the first-ever trillionaire.

The Takeaway

While both Walton and Musk benefit from large stock positions, Musk's record-breaking $500 billion fortune is nearly fivefold Walton's $106 billion.

The comparison highlights not only the sheer scale of contemporary wealth, but also the contrasting paths—one rooted in legacy retail, the other in disruptive tech—by which the richest individuals capitalize on stock market booms to redefine global wealth leadership.

