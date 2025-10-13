Rare earth stocks continued a remarkable rally on Monday following geopolitical developments and major investment pledges, including a $1.5 trillion initiative from the largest bank in the country, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Positive momentum in the critical minerals sector was amplified by the major institutional support combined with recent U.S. government policy moves and increased trade tensions with China.

CRML stock is climbing. See the real-time price action here.

JPMorgan's $1.5 Trillion Initiative

The firm said on Monday that it will make direct equity investments of up to $10 billion as part of its $1.5 trillion initiative to address national security needs in sectors like critical minerals and frontier technologies.

Read Next—Retail Investors’ Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Fastenal, ASML, TSMC And More

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorganChase.

“Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy. America needs more speed and investment," Dimon added.

JPMorganChase said that it will focus on four key areas—with critical minerals listed first—and support companies by offering advice, providing financing and investing capital.

Top Rare Earth Stocks

Rare earth stocks were moving higher on JPMorgan's announcement combined with increased trade tensions involving China's rare earth export controls and overall positive sentiment in the sector.

Some of the biggest movers are listed below:

Company Name Monday’s Price Action Key Focus Areas MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) + 15% Largest U.S. rare earths producer, Mountain Pass mine, magnets USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) + 21% Magnet production, Texas-based Round Top project Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) + 22% Critical mineral production, refining and supply chain security Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) + 14.75% Rare earth separation, uranium and critical minerals Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) + 9% Exploration of rare earths at Lemhi Pass region TMC The Metals Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) + 18% Deep-sea minerals exploration – collection, processing and refining Trilogy Metals, Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) + 10% Exploration stage company engaged in developing its properties

Sector Sentiment And Outlook

Investor sentiment is increasingly positive for rare earth stocks, as domestic production is viewed as critical for both economic resiliency and technological sovereignty.

Strong growth forecasts and government supply chain incentives continue to underpin optimism.

With JPMorgan's heavy institutional involvement and sector-wide rallies driven by government and private capital alike, rare earth stocks are likely positioned for more gains.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock