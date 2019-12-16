Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 5:49am
Gainers

  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 30.9% to close at $2.88 on Friday.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares surged 28.9% to close at $28.69 on Friday on continued momentum after the company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 28.9% to close at $28.69 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for VYONDYS 53.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) gained 27.8% to close at $4.5631.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 22.7% to close at $5.41.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 19.1% to close at $8.25.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 18.2% to close at $3.32.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) climbed 17.6% to close at $13.93.
  • ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 17% to close at $4.61.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 14.6% to close at $2.35.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares gained 14.2% to close at $4.19.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 13.7% to close at $3.1556.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 12.4% to close at $8.07.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 11% to close at $39.05.
  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 10.6% to close at $6.81.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 10% to close at $3.74.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 10% to close at $10.65.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 10% to close at $64.63.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC) rose 9.8% to close at $118.81.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 9.5% to close at $29.50.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) rose 9.4% to close at $13.56.
  • EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) climbed 9.1% to close at $42.86.
  • Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 8.6% to $38.79 after the company announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 7.5% to close at $10.10.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) rose 7.4% to clos at $11.73.
  • iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 7.4% to close at $15.64 following a Reuters report Liberty Media is seeking an increased stake in the company.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 7.3% to close at $9.74.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 6.9% to close at $3.42.
  • Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 6.4% to close at $15.18.
  • National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 6.3% to close at $61.88.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) climbed 5.4% to close at $4.72.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 4% to close at $317.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

 

Losers

  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dipped 30.2% to close at $17.37 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 30.1% to close at $1.53.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 21.3% to close at $5.27 after the company announced it has priced its public offering of 7 million shares at $5 per share.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 19.4% to close at $5.21.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) dipped 16.2% to close at $2.02 after the company reported interim data from KEYNOTE-890 study evaluating TAVO in combination with KEYTRUDA.
  • Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.26.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 14.7% to close at $1.92.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) dropped 14.2% to close at $14.55 as investors react negatively to data from the company's Phase 3 trial comparing oral paclitaxel with IV paclitaxel.
  • TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) fell 13.1% to close at $8.92.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 12.7% to close at $3.37.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) dropped 12.1% to close at $14.77.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 11.9% to close at $2.38.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dropped 11.2% to close at $65.25.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 11% to close at $5.69.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 10.9% to close at $1.47 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) tumbled 10.5% to close at $24.97.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 10.4% to close at $5.51.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 10.2% to close at $9.24.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dropped 10% to close at $7.10.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 10% to close at $8.10.
  • Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) dipped 9.9% to close at $21.46.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 9.8% to close at $2.68. Oasis Petroleum is switching listing to NASDAQ.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 9.4% to close at $6.01.
  • Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 9.1% to close at $10.74. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from Buy to Hold.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 7.5% to close at $3.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares fell 7.3% to close at $26.58 after the company priced 6.75 million share secondary offering at $26 per share.

