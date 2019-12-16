58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 30.9% to close at $2.88 on Friday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares surged 28.9% to close at $28.69 on Friday on continued momentum after the company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 28.9% to close at $28.69 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for VYONDYS 53.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) gained 27.8% to close at $4.5631.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 22.7% to close at $5.41.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 19.1% to close at $8.25.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 18.2% to close at $3.32.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) climbed 17.6% to close at $13.93.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 17% to close at $4.61.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 14.6% to close at $2.35.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares gained 14.2% to close at $4.19.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 13.7% to close at $3.1556.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 12.4% to close at $8.07.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 11% to close at $39.05.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 10.6% to close at $6.81.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 10% to close at $3.74.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 10% to close at $10.65.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 10% to close at $64.63.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC) rose 9.8% to close at $118.81.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 9.5% to close at $29.50.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) rose 9.4% to close at $13.56.
- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) climbed 9.1% to close at $42.86.
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 8.6% to $38.79 after the company announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 7.5% to close at $10.10.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) rose 7.4% to clos at $11.73.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 7.4% to close at $15.64 following a Reuters report Liberty Media is seeking an increased stake in the company.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 7.3% to close at $9.74.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 6.9% to close at $3.42.
- Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 6.4% to close at $15.18.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 6.3% to close at $61.88.
- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) climbed 5.4% to close at $4.72.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 4% to close at $317.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dipped 30.2% to close at $17.37 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 30.1% to close at $1.53.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 21.3% to close at $5.27 after the company announced it has priced its public offering of 7 million shares at $5 per share.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 19.4% to close at $5.21.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) dipped 16.2% to close at $2.02 after the company reported interim data from KEYNOTE-890 study evaluating TAVO in combination with KEYTRUDA.
- Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.26.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 14.7% to close at $1.92.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) dropped 14.2% to close at $14.55 as investors react negatively to data from the company's Phase 3 trial comparing oral paclitaxel with IV paclitaxel.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) fell 13.1% to close at $8.92.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 12.7% to close at $3.37.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) dropped 12.1% to close at $14.77.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 11.9% to close at $2.38.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dropped 11.2% to close at $65.25.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 11% to close at $5.69.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 10.9% to close at $1.47 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) tumbled 10.5% to close at $24.97.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 10.4% to close at $5.51.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 10.2% to close at $9.24.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dropped 10% to close at $7.10.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 10% to close at $8.10.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) dipped 9.9% to close at $21.46.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 9.8% to close at $2.68. Oasis Petroleum is switching listing to NASDAQ.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 9.4% to close at $6.01.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 9.1% to close at $10.74. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from Buy to Hold.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 7.5% to close at $3.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares fell 7.3% to close at $26.58 after the company priced 6.75 million share secondary offering at $26 per share.
