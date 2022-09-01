Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Hello Gr MOMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $445.33 million.
• Twin Disc TWIN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Methode Electronics MEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $286.35 million.
• SecureWorks SCWX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Toro TTC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Brady BRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $332.24 million.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Signet Jewelers SIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Duluth Holdings DLTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $156.21 million.
• J.Jill JILL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $162.40 million.
• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $486.04 million.
• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $96.67 million.
• Lands' End LE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $343.34 million.
• GMS GMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Tuniu TOUR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Patterson Cos PDCO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Campbell Soup CPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
• Ciena CIEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $904.66 million.
• Genesco GCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $546.43 million.
• Hormel Foods HRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
• Weibo WB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $441.00 million.
• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nano Dimension NNDM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ncino NCNO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $97.46 million.
• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $88.13 million.
• Smartsheet SMAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HashiCorp HCP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.
• JOANN JOAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $453.75 million.
• Quanex Building Prods NX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Charles & Colvard CTHR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.
• Farmer Bros FARM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $110.90 million.
• Tilly's TLYS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Oxford Industries OXM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ooma OOMA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lululemon Athletica LULU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
• Calavo Growers CVGW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $332.50 million.
• Broadcom AVGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.56 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.
• Skillful Craftsman EDTK is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.