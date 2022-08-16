Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Orgenesis ORGS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• World Wrestling Enter WWE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Empire Petroleum EP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sypris Solutions SYPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Milestone Scientific MLSS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $50.33 million.
• So-Young Intl SY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SIGNA Sports United SSU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• IHS Holding IHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $462.69 million.
• Tremor Intl TRMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.
• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.46 million.
• Arbe Robotics ARBE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.
• Archaea Energy LFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.00 million.
• REE Automotive REE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.
• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.
• Janus Intl Gr JBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $224.94 million.
• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $83.46 million.
• Genius Sports GENI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.26 million.
• Sea SE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
• Elbit Systems ESLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Lumentum Holdings LITE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $417.15 million.
• HUYA HUYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $335.88 million.
• Allot ALLT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Premier PINC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Walmart WMT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Home Depot HD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $43.40 billion.
• SPAR Group SGRP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• On Holding ONON is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eagle Point Income EIC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Pagaya Technologies PGY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• LM Funding America LMFA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LexinFintech Holdings LX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kidpik PIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.
• SPI Energy SPI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.44 million.
• PAVmed PAVM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• QuickLogic QUIK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $480.12 million.
• Agilent Technologies A is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.