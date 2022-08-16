Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orgenesis ORGS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• World Wrestling Enter WWE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Empire Petroleum EP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sypris Solutions SYPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Milestone Scientific MLSS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $50.33 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bio-Path Holdings BPTH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SIGNA Sports United SSU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IHS Holding IHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $462.69 million.

• Tremor Intl TRMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.

• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.46 million.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Archaea Energy LFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.00 million.

• REE Automotive REE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.

• Janus Intl Gr JBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $224.94 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $83.46 million.

• Genius Sports GENI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.26 million.

• Sea SE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $417.15 million.

• HUYA HUYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $335.88 million.

• Allot ALLT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Premier PINC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Walmart WMT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Home Depot HD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $43.40 billion.

• SPAR Group SGRP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• On Holding ONON is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pagaya Technologies PGY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• LM Funding America LMFA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LexinFintech Holdings LX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kidpik PIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• SPI Energy SPI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.44 million.

• PAVmed PAVM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• QuickLogic QUIK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $480.12 million.

• Agilent Technologies A is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.