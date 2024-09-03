Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX dipped 11.6% to $6.43. The company on Tuesday announced Phase 2 data for an investigational treatment for symptomatic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM).
Nikola shares dipped 10.4% to $7.28 on Monday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.
Gainers
- Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares jumped 103% to $0.6719. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance.
- BranchOut Food Inc. BOF gained 85% to $3.70.
- SPAR Group, Inc. SGRP surged 65% to $2.3950 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST rose 62.7% to $2.31.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR shares jumped 56% to $1.0250 after the company announced that it completed the sale of its insurance agency operations for a $45 million consideration. The company appointed Brian Roney as CEO.
- Auddia Inc. AUUD gained 44.6% to $1.25 after the company announced it recently launched both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces for its faidr mobile application.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX surged 43.5% to $115.92 after the company announced it selected VAX-31 to advance to an adult Phase 3 program following topline results from its Phase 1/2 study.
- Sable Offshore Corp. SOC gained 28.8% to $21.69.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 21.8% to $6.57 after the company received a favorable legal ruling from the U.S. ITC in its patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC and a related foreign entity.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP jumped 17.5% to $6.55 after the company announced it dosed 5 new patients in its ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH rose 16.5% to $1.27.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 16% to $1.4150 after the company appointed former Stellantis executive Jean-Francois Mady as its new CFO.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB surged 15.8% to $2.34.
- MediciNova, Inc. MNOV gained 15.3% to $1.73. MediciNova recently announced that it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application, which covers MN-166 for post-COVID conditions.
- GD Culture Group Limited GDC rose 12.8% to $6.86.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY jumped 12.6% to $5.99.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 11.4% to $8.29.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM rose 11.3% to $1.3250.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI gained 10.7% to $12.57 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 9.4% to $17.91 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Intchains Group Limited ICG climbed 8.1% to $7.89.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS gained 8.1% to $49.04 after the company announced an update on enrollment in the Phase 2 TROPOS trial.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 4.5% to $12.94. Friday, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to Novavax Inc.'s NVAX COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares dipped 42.2% to $4.68.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN fell 31.7% to $31.47. The company announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts.
- Agape ATP Corporation ATPC shares fell 31.3% to $1.75 after jumping 60% on Friday.
- IO Biotech, Inc. IOBT dipped 29.3% to $1.06 after the company announced the IDMC observed no new safety signals in the Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $4.
- Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 25.8% to $1.1499. Brenmiller recently reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN dipped 22.8% to $1.13.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU fell 21.8% to $13.30.
- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. QNTM declined 21.6% to $3.55.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 18.8% to $1.5506.
- Xiao-I Corporation AIXI dipped 18.6% to $3.99.
- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE fell 16.1% to $8.49.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB declined 14.3% to $0.4455.
- NovoCure Limited NVCR fell 12.7% to $16.97 as the company announced planned CEO transition.
- Geron Corporation GERN fell 10.8% to $4.2350.
- Nova Ltd. NVMI declined 9.6% to $202.16.
- Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 8.5% to $81.15.
- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL fell 8.5% to $109.35.
- The Boeing Company BA fell 8.3% to $159.27 ahead of the September 12 expiration of the company’s contract with the International Association of Machinists, which could lead to a potential strike. Additionally, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR dipped 8% to $75.43.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 7.2% to $70.73.
- Intel Corporation INTC declined 7% to $20.52.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 6.2% to $185.01.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in