Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX dipped 11.6% to $6.43. The company on Tuesday announced Phase 2 data for an investigational treatment for symptomatic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM).

Nikola shares dipped 10.4% to $7.28 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares jumped 103% to $0.6719. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance.

BranchOut Food Inc. BOF gained 85% to $3.70.

gained 85% to $3.70. SPAR Group, Inc . SGRP surged 65% to $2.3950 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share.

Asset Entities Inc. ASST rose 62.7% to $2.31.

rose 62.7% to $2.31. Conifer Holdings, In c. CNFR shares jumped 56% to $1.0250 after the company announced that it completed the sale of its insurance agency operations for a $45 million consideration. The company appointed Brian Roney as CEO.

Auddia Inc . AUUD gained 44.6% to $1.25 after the company announced it recently launched both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces for its faidr mobile application.

. gained 44.6% to $1.25 after the company announced it recently launched both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces for its faidr mobile application. Vaxcyte, Inc . PCVX surged 43.5% to $115.92 after the company announced it selected VAX-31 to advance to an adult Phase 3 program following topline results from its Phase 1/2 study.

Sable Offshore Corp. SOC gained 28.8% to $21.69.

gained 28.8% to $21.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc . SHLS rose 21.8% to $6.57 after the company received a favorable legal ruling from the U.S. ITC in its patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC and a related foreign entity.

. rose 21.8% to $6.57 after the company received a favorable legal ruling from the U.S. ITC in its patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC and a related foreign entity. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP jumped 17.5% to $6.55 after the company announced it dosed 5 new patients in its ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial.

jumped 17.5% to $6.55 after the company announced it dosed 5 new patients in its ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial. AGM Group Holdings Inc . AGMH rose 16.5% to $1.27.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 16% to $1.4150 after the company appointed former Stellantis executive Jean-Francois Mady as its new CFO.

gained 16% to $1.4150 after the company appointed former Stellantis executive Jean-Francois Mady as its new CFO. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd . CMMB surged 15.8% to $2.34.

. surged 15.8% to $2.34. MediciNova, Inc . MNOV gained 15.3% to $1.73. MediciNova recently announced that it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application, which covers MN-166 for post-COVID conditions.

GD Culture Group Limited GDC rose 12.8% to $6.86.

rose 12.8% to $6.86. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY jumped 12.6% to $5.99.

A valo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 11.4% to $8.29.

gained 11.4% to $8.29. Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM rose 11.3% to $1.3250.

rose 11.3% to $1.3250. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI gained 10.7% to $12.57 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.

gained 10.7% to $12.57 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target. Unity Software Inc . U gained 9.4% to $17.91 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

. gained 9.4% to $17.91 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Intchains Group Limited ICG climbed 8.1% to $7.89.

climbed 8.1% to $7.89. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS gained 8.1% to $49.04 after the company announced an update on enrollment in the Phase 2 TROPOS trial.

gained 8.1% to $49.04 after the company announced an update on enrollment in the Phase 2 TROPOS trial. Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 4.5% to $12.94. Friday, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to Novavax Inc.'s NVAX COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

Losers

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc . WINT shares dipped 42.2% to $4.68.

. shares dipped 42.2% to $4.68. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . DYN fell 31.7% to $31.47. The company announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts.

Agape ATP Corporatio n ATPC shares fell 31.3% to $1.75 after jumping 60% on Friday.

n shares fell 31.3% to $1.75 after jumping 60% on Friday. IO Biotech, Inc . IOBT dipped 29.3% to $1.06 after the company announced the IDMC observed no new safety signals in the Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $4.

. dipped 29.3% to $1.06 after the company announced the IDMC observed no new safety signals in the Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $4. Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 25.8% to $1.1499. Brenmiller recently reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million.

fell 25.8% to $1.1499. Brenmiller recently reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN dipped 22.8% to $1.13.

dipped 22.8% to $1.13. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc . FEDU fell 21.8% to $13.30.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd . QNTM declined 21.6% to $3.55.

. declined 21.6% to $3.55. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc . APDN fell 18.8% to $1.5506.

Xiao-I Corporatio n AIXI dipped 18.6% to $3.99.

n dipped 18.6% to $3.99. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc . NNE fell 16.1% to $8.49.

. fell 16.1% to $8.49. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB declined 14.3% to $0.4455.

declined 14.3% to $0.4455. NovoCure Limited NVCR fell 12.7% to $16.97 as the company announced planned CEO transition.

fell 12.7% to $16.97 as the company announced planned CEO transition. Geron Corporation GERN fell 10.8% to $4.2350.

fell 10.8% to $4.2350. Nova Ltd . NVMI declined 9.6% to $202.16.

. declined 9.6% to $202.16. Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 8.5% to $81.15.

fell 8.5% to $81.15. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc . STRL fell 8.5% to $109.35.

. fell 8.5% to $109.35. The Boeing Company BA fell 8.3% to $159.27 ahead of the September 12 expiration of the company’s contract with the International Association of Machinists, which could lead to a potential strike. Additionally, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Avis Budget Group, Inc . CAR dipped 8% to $75.43.

. dipped 8% to $75.43. Marvell Technology, In c. MRVL fell 7.2% to $70.73.

c. fell 7.2% to $70.73. Intel Corporation INTC declined 7% to $20.52.

declined 7% to $20.52. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 6.2% to $185.01.

