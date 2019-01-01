Sable Offshore Stock (NYSE:SOC), Quotes and News Summary

Sable Offshore
(NYSE:SOC)
$10.62
0.08[0.76%]
At close: Apr 23
$10.56
-0.0600[-0.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Open$10.420
Close$10.620
Volume / Avg.571.425K / 135.765K
Day Range10.420 - 10.950
52 Wk Range10.110 - 13.150
Market Cap$638.966M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
37
Short Interest
1.81%
Days to Cover1.18

Recent News

Top 2 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In April
The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.
Avi Kapoor
TeamHealth Enters Into Strategic Marketing Alliance With Specialists On Call
BioCryst Data Boosts Price Action
-%

About Sable Offshore Corp.
Sector
Energy
Industry
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Flame Acquisition Corp is a Houston-based independent upstream company focused on responsibly develo...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
SOC
HPK

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Sable Offshore (SOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sable Offshore's (SOC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Sable Offshore’s space includes: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM), Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY).

Q

What is the target price for Sable Offshore (SOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sable Offshore.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sable Offshore (SOC)?

A

The stock price for Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) is $10.62 last updated April 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does Sable Offshore (SOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sable Offshore.

Q

When is Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) reporting earnings?

A

Sable Offshore’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 20, 2024.

Q

Is Sable Offshore (SOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sable Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does Sable Offshore (SOC) operate in?

A

Sable Offshore is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

