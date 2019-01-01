Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:DSY) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Stock (NASDAQ: DSY) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$1.20
|Close
|$1.20
|Volume / Avg.
|195.05K / 1.99M
|Day Range
|1.12 - 1.32
|52 Wk Range
|1.10 - 5.14
|Market Cap
|$68.50M
|P/E Ratio
|113.28
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NASDAQ
|RSI
41
|Short Interest
0.86%
|Days to Cover
|1
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:DSY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Big Tree Cloud Holdings’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC).
There is no analysis for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.
There is no analysis for Big Tree Cloud Holdings to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: DSY) is $1.2 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.
Big Tree Cloud Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 12, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.
Big Tree Cloud Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.