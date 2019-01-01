Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:DSY) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Comments

Big Tree Cloud Holdings

DSYNASDAQ
$1.20
0.065.26%
At Close: -
$1.20
00.00%
After Hours: Jul 26, 4:11 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) Forecast

Open$1.20
Close$1.20
Volume / Avg.195.05K / 1.99M
Day Range1.12 - 1.32
52 Wk Range1.10 - 5.14
Market Cap$68.50M
P/E Ratio113.28
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
41
Short Interest
0.86%
Days to Cover1

Recent News

About Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd.
Sector
Consumer Staples
Industry
Personal Products
Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd is a consumer-oriented, mission-driven and technology-empowered company ...
FAQ

Q

How do I buy Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:DSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Big Tree Cloud Holdings’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Q

What is the target price for Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.

Q

What is the forecast for Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Big Tree Cloud Holdings to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY)?

A

The stock price for Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: DSY) is $1.2 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT.

Q

Does Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.

Q

When is Big Tree Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:DSY) reporting earnings?

A

Big Tree Cloud Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 12, 2024.

Q

Is Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Big Tree Cloud Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Big Tree Cloud Holdings (DSY) operate in?

A

Big Tree Cloud Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

