Why SentinelOne Shares Are Trading Lower By 16%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. S shares fell sharply during Friday's session after the company posted mixed first-quarter results.
SentinelOne reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 5 cents by 360%. Quarterly sales came in at $186.4 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $181.09 million by 2.93%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
SentinelOne shares dipped 15.9% to $16.35 on Friday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.
Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS shares jumped 130.6% to $1.04 after the company approved a $5 million stock repurchase. The company’s board is conducting a review to determine whether it is appropriate to increase the amount under the repurchase program.
- Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA rose 79.5% to $464.77.
- Digital Health Acquisition Corp. DHAC gained 57.3% to $23.60.
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI gained 51% to $3.89.
- XChange Tec Inc XHG gained 41.5% to $0.9691 after dipping 15% on Thursday.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU jumped 39.2% to $0.2226 after falling around 12% on Thursday.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 30% to $0.4432.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB rose 27.4% to $0.65.
- Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX gained 26% to $6.57.
- Ambarella, Inc. AMBA rose 23% to $59.42 following strong first-quarter earnings and upbeat second-quarter guidance.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS shares climbed 21.6% to $27.38 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares gained 21.5% to $0.9602. Innovative Eyewear recently launched its Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection.
- DigiAsia Corp. FAAS gained 19.2% to $8.38.
- AC Immune SA ACIU rose 16.6% to $4.6310. BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage on AC Immune with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 13.9% to $8.09. Larimar Therapeutics was selected by the FDA to participate in START Pilot Program for Nomlabofusp in Friedreich’s Ataxia.
- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI rose 13.1% to $13.80.
- American Superconductor Corporation AMSC jumped 11% to $19.35.
- PagerDuty, Inc. PD gained 10.7% to $19.87 following a first-quarter earnings beat.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ shares gained 10% to $0.44.
- V.F. Corporation VFC rose 10% to $13.57 after the company appointed former Lululemon Chief Product Officer Michelle Choehas as the Global Brand President of Vans. Elastic N.V. ESTC gained 9.6% to $102.09 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP gained 9% to $1.10 after the company and Galapagos entered a clinical collaboration to license Adaptimmune’s uza-cel in in head & neck cancer.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS rose 8.6% to $170.04 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
- flyExclusive, Inc. FLYX climbed 7.6% to $5.64. flyExclusive announced the appointment of two key business leaders.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 4.3% to $13.70. Asana posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL fell 38.7% to $3.71.
- Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares fell 38.1% to $1.0398 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc CLDI dipped 31.1% to $0.2073 after the company reported exercise of warrants for $2.1 million gross proceeds.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares dipped 26.2% to $228.83 after the company issued weak FY25 guidance.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares fell 25.2% to $8.16. Summit Therapeutics jumped 272% on Thursday after the company’s Phase III HARMONi-2 trial met its primary endpoint.
- Loop Media, Inc. LPTV fell 21.3% to $0.1817. Loop Media priced $2.45 million registered direct offering of 9.65 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.15 per share.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares fell 21.2% to $134.18. Dell reported upbeat earnings and sales results for the first quarter.
- Lotus Technology Inc. LOT fell 21% to $10.30. Lotus Technology recently reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
- Montana Technologies Corporation AIRJ dipped 17.8% to $12.84.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 16.7% to $0.2639 after gaining over 16% on Thursday.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE dipped 15.7% to $10.15.
- Knightscope, Inc. KSCP fell 15.3% to $0.2546.
- Phreesia, Inc. PHR fell 13.3% to $18.47 following first-quarter results.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 12% to $1.1450 after gaining around 85% on Thursday.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS shares fell 11.9% to $0.7620. Momentus received Nasdaq deficiency notice due to delayed Form 10-Q. Genfit S.A. GNFT shares fell 11.7% to $5.27 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 11.3% to $68.11 following worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares fell 10.8% to $173.19 after the company issued weak revenue guidance.
- Fitell Corporation FTEL declined 10.6% to $15.20.
- OneMedNet Corporation ONMD shares declined 10.3% to $2.3420. OneMedNet shares jumped 34% on Thursday after the company announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive three-year Master Services Agreement with an undisclosed U.S.-based medical technology company.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB fell 10.1% to $99.19. Mesa Laboratories has delayed the release of its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, originally scheduled for today.
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT dipped 9.2% to $92.84.
- Vistra Corp. VST declined 9% to $95.84.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 7.6% to $35.44. HP recently posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI declined 7.2% to $768.22.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares declined 4.9% to $49.31 after the jury reached a verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money case.
Losers
