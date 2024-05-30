SentinelOne Reports Mixed Q1 Results: EPS Miss, Sales Beat

Loading... Loading...

SentinelOne, Inc. S reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details:

SentinelOne reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 5 cents by 360%.

Quarterly sales came in at $186.4 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $181.09 million by 2.93% and represents a 39.74% increase over sales of $133.39 million from the same period last year.

SentinelOne reported annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 35% to $762 million for the quarter, and customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 30% to 1,193 as of April 30, 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79%, operating cash flow margin was 23%, and free cash flow margin was 18%.

“We delivered an extraordinary 40% revenue growth and our first ever quarter of positive free cash flow, a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Our advancements in AI are redefining cybersecurity and setting new industry standards of superior security, simplicity, and savings for enterprises.”

Outlook:

SentinelOne sees second-quarter revenue of $197 million, compared to the $197.76 million estimate, and fiscal year 2025 revenue in a range of $808 million to $815 million, versus the $816.82 million estimate.

S Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SentinelOne shares are down 12.6% after-hours at $16.98 at the time of publication Thursday.

