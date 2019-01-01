Lotus Technology
(NASDAQ:LOT)
$5.835
-0.105[-1.77%]
At close: Apr 23
$5.98
0.1450[2.49%]
After Hours: 8:27AM EDT
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Lotus Technology Stock (NASDAQ:LOT), Quotes and News Summary

Lotus Technology Stock (NASDAQ: LOT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$5.950
Close$5.835
Volume / Avg.11.171K / 72.272K
Day Range5.835 - 6.180
52 Wk Range5.500 - 17.990
Market Cap$3.930B
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
30
Short Interest-
Days to Cover3.6

Recent News

RADCOM, Lotus Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Avi Kapoor
Investor Sentiment Improves Following Jobs Data, Dow Jumps Over 300 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the "Greed" zone on Friday.
Avi Kapoor
PVH Posts Q4 Results, Joins Humana, CVS Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling by over 100 points on Tuesday.
Avi Kapoor
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Analyst Trend
0
0
0
0
Apr
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
Analyst Rating
12345
3.0
Hold
Strong Buy
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
About Lotus Technology Inc.
Sector
Consumer Discretionary
Industry
Automobiles
Lotus Technology Inc is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker that designs, develops, and sells BEV...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
LOT
XPEV

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Lotus Technology (LOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lotus Technology (NASDAQ: LOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lotus Technology's (LOT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Lotus Technology’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNYW) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Q

What is the target price for Lotus Technology (LOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lotus Technology (NASDAQ: LOT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 22, 2024. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lotus Technology (LOT)?

A

The stock price for Lotus Technology (NASDAQ: LOT) is $5.98 last updated April 19, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT.

Q

Does Lotus Technology (LOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lotus Technology.

Q

When is Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) reporting earnings?

A

Lotus Technology’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, April 8, 2024.

Q

Is Lotus Technology (LOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lotus Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Lotus Technology (LOT) operate in?

A

Lotus Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

People Also Watch