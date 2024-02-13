Why IPG Photonics Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 11%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP fell sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued soft first-quarter guidance.
IPG Photonics posted GAAP earnings of 89 cents per share, versus market estimates of 95 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $298.90 million versus expectations of $286.12 million.
IPG Photonics shares dipped 11.2% to $92.06 on Tuesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares climbed 300% to $4.80.
- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC got a boost, surging 270% to $1.52.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 168% to $7.69. Digital Brands reaffirmed its 2024 guidance revenue of $27 million to $30 million and commited to no equity offerings for 2024.
- ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB climbed 101.8% to $3.0868 after gaining over 23% on Monday.
- Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR gained 100.7% to $19.97. Beamr Imaging priced $12 million public offering of 1,714,200 ordinary shares at $7 per share.
- Farmmi, Inc. FAMI climbed 57.6% to $1.97 after surging around 10% on Monday.
- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. FREE rose 35.3% to $4.75. Whole Earth Brands signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share in an all-cash transaction.
- VCI Global Limited VCIG gained 27% to $1.35.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR climbed 25.4% to $9.82. JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained Larimar Therapeutics with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $17 to $25.
- Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL gained 22.4% to $10.17.
- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP shares rose 18.5% to $26.50 after the company announced it formed a Special Committee of independent members of its board of directors to evaluate proposals.
- LianBio LIAN gained 17.8% to $4.76. LianBio completed strategic review and determined to initiate the wind down of its operations, including sale of remaining pipeline assets, delisting of ADSs and workforce reductions.
- Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. VGAS gained 17.8% to $3.2997. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. and Diamondback Energy subsidiary Cottonmouth Ventures LLC announced joint development agreement for a proposed natural gas-to-gasoline facility in Permian Basin.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares surged 13.5% to $6.89 after Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.91% stake in the company in a 13D filing on Monday.
- JanOne Inc. JAN gained 13.3% to $0.7529.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX rose 12.4% to $1.6298. Bigger Capital Fund, reported a 9.9% stake in a 13G Filing on Monday.
- Chanson International Holding CHSN shares jumped 12.2% to $1.8843.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 10.3% to $17.68 as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Bruker Corporation BRKR rose 9.9% to $77.60 following upbeat results.
- Renalytix Plc RNLX shares gained 9.6% to $1.37. Renalytix shares jumped around 228% on Monday after the company announced that, on Feb. 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published a draft Local Coverage Determination for KidneyIntelX and kidneyintelX.dkd testing.
- WK Kellogg Co KLG climbed 9.2% to $13.77 following strong sales.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN climbed 8.8% to $13.49 following strong results.
- DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI shares gained 8.1% to $1.7301 after surging around 24% on Monday.
- Ecolab Inc. ECL climbed 6.4% to $216.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL dipped 67.4% to $0.1466 after the company announced pricing of $7 million public offering of 16 million units at a price of $0.44 per unit.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM shares fell 64.7% to $0.0671 after the company announced pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN declined 56.8% to $0.2520 after the company announced plans to pursue strategic sale of its business through voluntary Chapter 11 process.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX shares declined 53.9% to $2.0650. G1 Therapeutics will continue Phase 3 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple negative breast cancer following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- SSR Mining Inc. SSRM fell 53.7% to $4.4950. The company announced suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine.
- Polished.com Inc. POL shares dipped 49.5% to $2.4531. Polished.com received a notice of acceleration on Feb. 6, 2024, demanding immediate repayment of all obligations under the credit agreement, including a principal balance of $91.25 million, due to defaults including non-payment.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU shares fell 39.1% to $0.5589 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Express, Inc. EXPR fell 39% to $2.2850.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA declined 37.8% to $4.2051 following first-quarter results.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE fell 32% to $11.14. B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Lick downgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $4.
- Renovaro Biosciences Inc. RENB fell 30% to $2.3301 after Hindenburg Research issued a report on the company and said it has taken a short position in the stock.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG declined 27.1% to $0.1226.
- Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation ATCH fell 27% to $5.11.
- Trinseo PLC TSE fell 27% to $4.4750 following weak results.
- WESCO International, Inc. WCC declined 23% to $148.13 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY23 earnings below consensus.
- Teradata Corporation TDC shares declined 22.9% to $37.61. Teradata reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell 19.4% to $135.74 following weak sales.
- Exscientia plc EXAI dipped 18.1% to $6.15.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 16% to $8.73. Kerrisdale Capital issued a report on the company titled "Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Fat Chance."
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF declined 14.5% to $45.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM fell 14.4% to $127.57 after jumping 29% on Monday. The company last week reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
- Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB fell 14.1% to $71.06 following weak sales.
- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares declined 13.8% to $2.6806. Millennium Group International shares jumped over 200% on Monday after YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ dipped 13.5% to $7.51.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR declined 13.3% to $3.6050.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT fell 13.2% to $11.84 following fourth-quarter results.
- BranchOut Food Inc. BOF shares fell 12.6% to $2.16. BranchOut Food shares surged around 70% on Monday after the company announced it expanded its relationship with a retailer in a new agreement valued at an estimated $7.6 million annually.
- James Hardie Industries plc JHX dipped 12.3% to $34.40 following third-quarter earnings.
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares fell 10% to $1.0346 after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Herc Holdings Inc. HRI fell 9.4% to $140.15 following downbeat results.
- V.F. Corporation VFC fell 8.8% to $15.90.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE fell 8.5% to $11.27.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET shares fell 6.3% to $263.14 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS shares fell 3.8% to $294.74 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
