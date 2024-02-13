Why IPG Photonics Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 11%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP fell sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued soft first-quarter guidance.

IPG Photonics posted GAAP earnings of 89 cents per share, versus market estimates of 95 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $298.90 million versus expectations of $286.12 million.

IPG Photonics shares dipped 11.2% to $92.06 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares climbed 300% to $4.80.

shares climbed 300% to $4.80. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC got a boost, surging 270% to $1.52.

got a boost, surging 270% to $1.52. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 168% to $7.69. Digital Brands reaffirmed its 2024 guidance revenue of $27 million to $30 million and commited to no equity offerings for 2024.

shares jumped 168% to $7.69. Digital Brands reaffirmed its 2024 guidance revenue of $27 million to $30 million and commited to no equity offerings for 2024. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB climbed 101.8% to $3.0868 after gaining over 23% on Monday.

climbed 101.8% to $3.0868 after gaining over 23% on Monday. Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR gained 100.7% to $19.97. Beamr Imaging priced $12 million public offering of 1,714,200 ordinary shares at $7 per share.

gained 100.7% to $19.97. Beamr Imaging priced $12 million public offering of 1,714,200 ordinary shares at $7 per share. Farmmi, Inc. FAMI climbed 57.6% to $1.97 after surging around 10% on Monday.

climbed 57.6% to $1.97 after surging around 10% on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. FREE rose 35.3% to $4.75. Whole Earth Brands signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share in an all-cash transaction.

rose 35.3% to $4.75. Whole Earth Brands signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share in an all-cash transaction. VCI Global Limited VCIG gained 27% to $1.35.

gained 27% to $1.35. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR climbed 25.4% to $9.82. JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained Larimar Therapeutics with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $17 to $25.

climbed 25.4% to $9.82. JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained Larimar Therapeutics with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $17 to $25. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL gained 22.4% to $10.17.

gained 22.4% to $10.17. Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP shares rose 18.5% to $26.50 after the company announced it formed a Special Committee of independent members of its board of directors to evaluate proposals.

shares rose 18.5% to $26.50 after the company announced it formed a Special Committee of independent members of its board of directors to evaluate proposals. LianBio LIAN gained 17.8% to $4.76. LianBio completed strategic review and determined to initiate the wind down of its operations, including sale of remaining pipeline assets, delisting of ADSs and workforce reductions.

gained 17.8% to $4.76. LianBio completed strategic review and determined to initiate the wind down of its operations, including sale of remaining pipeline assets, delisting of ADSs and workforce reductions. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. VGAS gained 17.8% to $3.2997. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. and Diamondback Energy subsidiary Cottonmouth Ventures LLC announced joint development agreement for a proposed natural gas-to-gasoline facility in Permian Basin.

gained 17.8% to $3.2997. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. and Diamondback Energy subsidiary Cottonmouth Ventures LLC announced joint development agreement for a proposed natural gas-to-gasoline facility in Permian Basin. JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares surged 13.5% to $6.89 after Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.91% stake in the company in a 13D filing on Monday.

shares surged 13.5% to $6.89 after Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.91% stake in the company in a 13D filing on Monday. JanOne Inc. JAN gained 13.3% to $0.7529.

gained 13.3% to $0.7529. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX rose 12.4% to $1.6298. Bigger Capital Fund, reported a 9.9% stake in a 13G Filing on Monday.

rose 12.4% to $1.6298. Bigger Capital Fund, reported a 9.9% stake in a 13G Filing on Monday. Chanson International Holding CHSN shares jumped 12.2% to $1.8843.

shares jumped 12.2% to $1.8843. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 10.3% to $17.68 as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 10.3% to $17.68 as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Bruker Corporation BRKR rose 9.9% to $77.60 following upbeat results.

rose 9.9% to $77.60 following upbeat results. Renalytix Plc RNLX shares gained 9.6% to $1.37. Renalytix shares jumped around 228% on Monday after the company announced that, on Feb. 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published a draft Local Coverage Determination for KidneyIntelX and kidneyintelX.dkd testing.

shares gained 9.6% to $1.37. Renalytix shares jumped around 228% on Monday after the company announced that, on Feb. 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published a draft Local Coverage Determination for KidneyIntelX and kidneyintelX.dkd testing. WK Kellogg Co KLG climbed 9.2% to $13.77 following strong sales.

climbed 9.2% to $13.77 following strong sales. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN climbed 8.8% to $13.49 following strong results.

climbed 8.8% to $13.49 following strong results. DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI shares gained 8.1% to $1.7301 after surging around 24% on Monday.

shares gained 8.1% to $1.7301 after surging around 24% on Monday. Ecolab Inc. ECL climbed 6.4% to $216.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Losers

BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL dipped 67.4% to $0.1466 after the company announced pricing of $7 million public offering of 16 million units at a price of $0.44 per unit.

dipped 67.4% to $0.1466 after the company announced pricing of $7 million public offering of 16 million units at a price of $0.44 per unit. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM shares fell 64.7% to $0.0671 after the company announced pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.

shares fell 64.7% to $0.0671 after the company announced pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering. Sientra, Inc. SIEN declined 56.8% to $0.2520 after the company announced plans to pursue strategic sale of its business through voluntary Chapter 11 process.

declined 56.8% to $0.2520 after the company announced plans to pursue strategic sale of its business through voluntary Chapter 11 process. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX shares declined 53.9% to $2.0650. G1 Therapeutics will continue Phase 3 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple negative breast cancer following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

shares declined 53.9% to $2.0650. G1 Therapeutics will continue Phase 3 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple negative breast cancer following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee. SSR Mining Inc. SSRM fell 53.7% to $4.4950. The company announced suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine.

fell 53.7% to $4.4950. The company announced suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine. Polished.com Inc. POL shares dipped 49.5% to $2.4531. Polished.com received a notice of acceleration on Feb. 6, 2024, demanding immediate repayment of all obligations under the credit agreement, including a principal balance of $91.25 million, due to defaults including non-payment.

shares dipped 49.5% to $2.4531. Polished.com received a notice of acceleration on Feb. 6, 2024, demanding immediate repayment of all obligations under the credit agreement, including a principal balance of $91.25 million, due to defaults including non-payment. 2U, Inc. TWOU shares fell 39.1% to $0.5589 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares fell 39.1% to $0.5589 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 revenue guidance below estimates. Express, Inc. EXPR fell 39% to $2.2850.

fell 39% to $2.2850. Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA declined 37.8% to $4.2051 following first-quarter results.

declined 37.8% to $4.2051 following first-quarter results. The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE fell 32% to $11.14. B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Lick downgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $4.

fell 32% to $11.14. B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Lick downgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $4. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. RENB fell 30% to $2.3301 after Hindenburg Research issued a report on the company and said it has taken a short position in the stock.

fell 30% to $2.3301 after Hindenburg Research issued a report on the company and said it has taken a short position in the stock. NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG declined 27.1% to $0.1226.

declined 27.1% to $0.1226. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation ATCH fell 27% to $5.11.

fell 27% to $5.11. Trinseo PLC TSE fell 27% to $4.4750 following weak results.

fell 27% to $4.4750 following weak results. WESCO International, Inc. WCC declined 23% to $148.13 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY23 earnings below consensus.

declined 23% to $148.13 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY23 earnings below consensus. Teradata Corporation TDC shares declined 22.9% to $37.61. Teradata reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance.

shares declined 22.9% to $37.61. Teradata reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance. Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell 19.4% to $135.74 following weak sales.

fell 19.4% to $135.74 following weak sales. Exscientia plc EXAI dipped 18.1% to $6.15.

dipped 18.1% to $6.15. Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 16% to $8.73. Kerrisdale Capital issued a report on the company titled "Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Fat Chance."

fell 16% to $8.73. Kerrisdale Capital issued a report on the company titled "Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Fat Chance." Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF declined 14.5% to $45.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

declined 14.5% to $45.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Arm Holdings plc ARM fell 14.4% to $127.57 after jumping 29% on Monday. The company last week reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

fell 14.4% to $127.57 after jumping 29% on Monday. The company last week reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates. Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB fell 14.1% to $71.06 following weak sales.

fell 14.1% to $71.06 following weak sales. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares declined 13.8% to $2.6806. Millennium Group International shares jumped over 200% on Monday after YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.

shares declined 13.8% to $2.6806. Millennium Group International shares jumped over 200% on Monday after YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ dipped 13.5% to $7.51.

dipped 13.5% to $7.51. SunPower Corporation SPWR declined 13.3% to $3.6050.

declined 13.3% to $3.6050. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT fell 13.2% to $11.84 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 13.2% to $11.84 following fourth-quarter results. BranchOut Food Inc. BOF shares fell 12.6% to $2.16. BranchOut Food shares surged around 70% on Monday after the company announced it expanded its relationship with a retailer in a new agreement valued at an estimated $7.6 million annually.

shares fell 12.6% to $2.16. BranchOut Food shares surged around 70% on Monday after the company announced it expanded its relationship with a retailer in a new agreement valued at an estimated $7.6 million annually. James Hardie Industries plc JHX dipped 12.3% to $34.40 following third-quarter earnings.

dipped 12.3% to $34.40 following third-quarter earnings. Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares fell 10% to $1.0346 after jumping 30% on Monday.

shares fell 10% to $1.0346 after jumping 30% on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. HRI fell 9.4% to $140.15 following downbeat results.

fell 9.4% to $140.15 following downbeat results. V.F. Corporation VFC fell 8.8% to $15.90.

fell 8.8% to $15.90. Bloom Energy Corporation BE fell 8.5% to $11.27.

fell 8.5% to $11.27. Arista Networks, Inc. ANET shares fell 6.3% to $263.14 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

shares fell 6.3% to $263.14 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS shares fell 3.8% to $294.74 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

