Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156K
|Mkt Cap145.700M
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156K
|Mkt Cap145.700M
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|ZJYL
|Jin Medical International
|5.92%
|145.7M
|NPCE
|NeuroPace
|26.96%
|230.2M
|AXGN
|Axogen
|0.23%
|188.7M
|PDEX
|Pro-Dex
|9.24%
|60.2M
|SGHT
|Sight Sciences
|-2.12%
|201.9M
You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).
There is no analysis for Jin Medical International
The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.
Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.
Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
