Jin Medical International Ltd
(NASDAQ:ZJYL)
Q3 2023 Earnings in 14 days from now on Tue Oct 24th, after the market close
$18.80
1.05[5.92%]
Last update: 4:33PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$18.80
0[0.00%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL), Quotes and News Summary

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ: ZJYL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.225.000 / 187.156KMkt Cap145.700M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820
Lisa Levin - 15 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 3 days ago
Lisa Levin - Jun 20, 2023, 1:07PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 12:47PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 13, 2023, 8:15AM
PRNewswire - Sep 28, 2023, 4:30PM
PRNewswire - Aug 31, 2023, 10:37AM
PRNewswire - Aug 23, 2023, 4:15PM
PRNewswire - Aug 17, 2023, 11:36PM
PRNewswire - Aug 3, 2023, 5:13AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 29, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 16, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 13, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Apr 6, 2023, 10:40AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 10:18AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
ZJYLJin Medical International5.92%145.7M
NPCENeuroPace26.96%230.2M
AXGNAxogen0.23%188.7M
PDEXPro-Dex9.24%60.2M
SGHTSight Sciences-2.12%201.9M
Q

How do I buy Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jin Medical International's (ZJYL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jin Medical International’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).

Q

What is the target price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jin Medical International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jin Medical International (ZJYL)?

A

The stock price for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is $18.8 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Jin Medical International.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is Jin Medical International (ZJYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jin Medical International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jin Medical International (ZJYL) operate in?

A

Jin Medical International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved