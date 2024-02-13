Top 3 Tech Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

eGain Corporation EGAN

On Feb. 8, eGain reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “Our AssistGPT offering helped us win new logos in the quarter," said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. "We see growing interest in knowledge management as a foundation for effective Generative AI use in customer service.” The company’s stock fell around 23% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.50 .

RSI Value: 22.45

22.45 EGAN Price Action: Shares of eGain gained 2.8% to close at $5.94 on Monday.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA

On Feb. 12, WiSA Technologies announced the pricing of a $10 million public offering of 153,840,000 unit at $0.065 per unit. The company’s stock fell around 41% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $0.0445.

RSI Value: 17.71

17.71 WISA Price Action: Shares of WiSA Technologies fell 36.9% to close at $0.0501 on Monday.

CalAmp Corp. CAMP

On Jan. 9, CalAmp posted downbeat quarterly sales. “In the third quarter, strength in our industrial and connected car segments was offset by soft demand in our TSP segment. Soft demand with TSPs led to lower than expected consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to work closely with our TSP customers as they rebalance inventory levels and respond to an overall competitive environment. We are optimistic that our rejuvenated efforts in this segment will result in a return to revenue growth from current levels” said Interim CEO, Jason Cohenour. The company’s stock fell around 23% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $2.29.

RSI Value: 14.44

14.44 CAMP Price Action: Shares of CalAmp gained 1.8% to close at $2.81 on Monday.

Read More: Teradata, Coca-Cola And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday