Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
339M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
562.02
EPS
0
Shares
171.2M
Outstanding
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp is an emerging molecular diagnostics company focused on the application of functional genomics to enable early diagnosis and personalized health management. It focuses on developing and marketing safe, effective, and non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of diseases. The company's non-invasive blood tests analyze changes in ribonucleic acid (or RNA) to detect the potentiality of 11 different diseases. These diseases include eight cancers (nasopharyngeal, lung, liver, stomach, breast, cervical, prostate, and colon), two bowel diseases (colitis and Crohn), and osteoarthritis.

BioNexus Gene Lab Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCQB: BGLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioNexus Gene Lab's (BGLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioNexus Gene Lab.

Q

What is the target price for BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioNexus Gene Lab

Q

Current Stock Price for BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC)?

A

The stock price for BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCQB: BGLC) is $1.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioNexus Gene Lab.

Q

When is BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCQB:BGLC) reporting earnings?

A

BioNexus Gene Lab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioNexus Gene Lab.

Q

What sector and industry does BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) operate in?

A

BioNexus Gene Lab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.