BioNexus Gene Lab Corp is an emerging molecular diagnostics company focused on the application of functional genomics to enable early diagnosis and personalized health management. It focuses on developing and marketing safe, effective, and non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of diseases. The company's non-invasive blood tests analyze changes in ribonucleic acid (or RNA) to detect the potentiality of 11 different diseases. These diseases include eight cancers (nasopharyngeal, lung, liver, stomach, breast, cervical, prostate, and colon), two bowel diseases (colitis and Crohn), and osteoarthritis.