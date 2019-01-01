|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCQB: BGLC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BioNexus Gene Lab.
There is no analysis for BioNexus Gene Lab
The stock price for BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCQB: BGLC) is $1.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BioNexus Gene Lab.
BioNexus Gene Lab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BioNexus Gene Lab.
BioNexus Gene Lab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.