Amazon, Apple, Tesla And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 1,200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares jumped 60.9% to close at $17.33 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY gained 32% to close at $11.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI rose 31.6% to close at $39.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO jumped 31.1% to settle at $581.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

RingCentral, Inc. RNG climbed 30.1% to close at $36.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

2U, Inc. TWOU gained 29.8% to close at $8.76. 2U recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY climbed 29.6% to close at $28.89. Surgery Partners recently posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.02).

Unity Software Inc. U gained 29.4% to close at $27.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Wayfair Inc. W climbed 28% to close at $36.80.

Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 27.4% to close at $30.79.

Cryoport, Inc. CYRX gained 27% to settle at $20.11. CryoPort recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

GitLab Inc. GTLB gained 25.6% to settle at $42.99.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 24.9% to close at $52.66.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET rose 24.9% to close at $47.27.

10x Genomics, Inc. TXG rose 24.4% to close at $37.82.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 23.9% to close at $14.99.

Fisker Inc. FSR gained 22.9% to settle at $8.00.

Coupang, Inc.. CPNG rose 22.6% to close at $19.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT gained 22.6% to close at $28.33. Kornit Digital recently posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.21).

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS jumped 22.4% to settle at $35.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL rose 20.9% to close at $120.14.

Wix.com Ltd. WIX gained 20.4% to settle at $83.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

NICE Ltd. NICE jumped 20.2% to close at $201.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company raised non-GAAP EPS guidance and announced a new share buyback program of $250 million.

CAE Inc. CAE rose 20.2% to close at $21.35 following Q2 resulst.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 20.1% to close at $14.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS jumped 19.8% to close at $39.51.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 19.9% to close at $38.34.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA rose 19.7% to settle at $23.03.

SunPower Corporation SPWR jumped 19.6% to settle at $22.90. Credit Suisse upgraded SunPower from Underperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $17.

Farfetch Limited FTCH gained 19.6% to settle at $8.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 19.1% to close at $47.51. The Trade Desk reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT jumped 19.1% to settle at $64.30.

Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 18.2% to close at $36.51.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 17.4% to close at $32.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 14.9% to close at $15.20 following strong quarterly sales.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN climbed 12.2% to settle at $96.63 as stocks gained following softer-than-expected October inflation figures.

Apple Inc. AAPL jumped 8.9% to close at $146.87. Apple hired a startup founder and former Meta Platforms Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 8.2% to close at $242.98.

rose 8.2% to close at $242.98. Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 7.4% to settle at $190.72. The stock traded higher in sympathy with major indices are higher following key U.S. economic data, which showed a slowdown in inflation and a rise in jobless claims. This has alleviated some concerns of high inflation and a tight labor market.