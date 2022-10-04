Why AeroClean Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 38%, Here Are 58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 229% to $0.3688 after declining around 14% on Monday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 96% to $0.57. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA rose 38% to $1.95. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with Farmers Vending Machine.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares climbed 37.8% to $4.41 after the company and Molekule announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN gained 37% to $0.2449.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 33.2% to $3.3300.
- Inhibrx, Inc. INBX shares climbed 33% to $26.84 after the company announced that, based on discussions with the FDA, there is potential to pursue an accelerated approval in the U.S. for INBRX-101.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE gained 24.8% to $2.76.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 22.5% to $8.07 after the company announced pricing of a $75 million underwritten offering of common stock.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC climbed 21.7% to $1.01.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI gained 21.6% to $13.99 after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS rose 21% to $0.8799. Borqs said its solar energy storage subsidiary recently signed an agreement to provide solar + energy storage systems to commercial and residential property in Hawaii.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL jumped 19% to $2.5950. Autolus Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
- Quantum-Si incorporated QSI gained 18.4% to $3.27. Quantum-Si named Jeff Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM rose 18.2% to $12.59.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL surged 18% to $1.6999. RealReal inked a partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 18% to $2.30.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. CUE gained 18% to $2.8285. Cue Biopharma has been granted FDA Fast Track Designation for CUE-101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB rose 17.3% to $52.78 after a 13D filing late Monday showed Clearlake Capital disclosed an 18.4% active stake in the company.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited RAAS jumped 16.8% to $0.88.
- Adeia Inc ADEA rose 16.6% to $8.38 amid volatility as an independant company following Monday's spinoff from Xperi.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT surged 15.7% to $4.7350.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN gained 15.5% to $1.2932.
- TDCX Inc. TDCX jumped 14.3% to $10.59.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM gained 13.7% to $10.87 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $11 to $17.
- Poshmark, Inc POSH rose 13.4% to $17.66 after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX jumped 12.3% to $4.39.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 12% to $1.5350 after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $3 price target.
- Adeia Inc ADEA rose 11.4% to $8.03 after Monday's spinoff of Xperi as an independent company.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 10.5% to $2.9850.
- Accolade, Inc. ACCD gained 10.2% to $13.02. Piper Sandler maintained Accolade with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $13.
- MFA Financial, Inc. MFA rose 10% to $8.55.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 9.9% to $0.4299.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL gained 9.2% to $24.48. JP Morgan maintained Bumble with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $39 to $35.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 8.3% to $7.70 after jumping over 15% on Monday.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 8.3% to $5.51 after gaining 5% on Monday.
- DLocal Limited DLO rose 8% to $23.03 after gaining 4% on Monday.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN rose 7.6% to $34.32 after the company issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever.
Losers
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV shares fell 57% to $6.12 after the company announced it terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.
- Oblong, Inc OBLG fell 35.6% to $0.2573 after jumping 167% on Monday.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 33.6% to $5.41 after the company issued a filing showing issuance of up to roughly 5.92 million shares of common stock, the resale of up to roughly 64 million shares of common stock and the resale of roughly 173,000 warrants.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares fell 29.7% to $0.3301 after surging around 309% on Monday.
- Verastem, Inc. VSTM dropped 25.2% to $0.6542 after the company announced RAMP VS-6766 clinical trials and corporate updates.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 24.4% to $0.1592. Quanergy announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 18.2% to $1.5698.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 17.9% to $15.16 after declining over 9% on Monday.
- AXT, Inc. AXTI fell 17.8% to $5.76 after the company cut preliminary Q3 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Rallybio Corporation RLYB dropped 17.8% to $12.21. Rallybio recently announced preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of RLYB212 to prevent fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX declined 15.5% to $1.85.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dropped 14.8% to $1.32.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE dropped 13.5% to $0.0178 after the company announced the NYSE has commenced delisting proceedings.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI declined 13.4% to $21.43. Maravai LifeSciences announced CEO leadership transition.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 11.3% to $7.80.
- Theratechnologies Inc. THTX shares fell 10% to $2.0701. Theratechnologies announced FDA approval of Trogarzo for administration by IV push.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 7.2% to $0.28 after jumping 34% on Monday.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD dropped 6.6% to $8.18 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $14 to $8.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK declined 6% to $16.95.
