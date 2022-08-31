Gainers
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares jumped 140% to $1.5894 after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 47% to $5.94. Allakos recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.90 per share.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD rose 39% to $0.98 after reporting unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB shares climbed 31.5% to $3.2099. Mobilicom recently reported closing of initial public offering.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares gained 28.6% to $6.98.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR gained 19.7% to $3.89 following Q2 results.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR rose 19.4% to $4.5150 after jumping 15% on Tuesday. Hour Loop recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 17.2% to $3.88.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED gained 16.8% to $2.64 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 15.5% to $5.91.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB climbed 13.7% to $0.3785. The company was recently announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract with a EU member country.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT climbed 12.9% to $16.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 11.9% to $4.89.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 11.7% to $0.3910 after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT jumped 11.4% to $1.6927.
- Snap Inc. SNAP gained 11.1% to $11.12 after the company announced restructuring plans to increase focus on community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. The company said it will reduce the size of its team by roughly 20%.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO jumped 11.1% to $0.6810.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY gained 10.6% to $0.3871.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 9.7% to $0.4590 after declining around 12% on Tuesday.
- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III NOGN shares rose 9.6% to $3.67 after dropping over 65% on Tuesday.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 9.6% to $5.63 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $6.50 to $8.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares rose 9.2% to $0.3080. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 9.2% to $0.4774.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK gained 9.1% to $4.7563.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 8% to $0.6901 after declining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 8% to $25.01.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB jumped 7.8% to $46.73.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU gained 6.5% to $146.67. Baidu, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Losers
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares fell 41.7% to $0.2102 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- Express, Inc. EXPR dipped 21.3% to $1.5099 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued guidance.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST fell 21.3% to $1.1959. Aquestive received FDA tentative approval for Libervant in seizure clusters management.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares fell 19.5% to $9.75 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates and guided a Q2 comparable sales decline of approximately 26%. The company also announced cost optimization plans, which include job cuts and a discontinuation of three of its nine labels. Additionally, the company filed for a stock shelf offering.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK declined 18.3% to $0.3474 after reporting Q2 results.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG declined 18% to $1.8521.
- Ambarella, Inc. AMBA dipped 17.8% to $69.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance. Summit Insights Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 16.7% to $0.3876.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM fell 16.6% to $4.42 after jumping 104% on Tuesday.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA dropped 15.7% to $6.12.
- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. IDW fell 15.6% to $1.62.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD dipped 15% to $3.20.
- Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 14.8% to $3.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK fell 14% to $30.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 12.5% to $0.15 after gaining around 17% on Tuesday.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC fell 11.5% to $0.9899 after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- JOANN Inc. JOAN fell 10.8% to $7.09 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 9.4% to $19.41.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS fell 9.2% to $0.61 after dropping 4% on Tuesday.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 8.2% to $3.83 after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB declined 7.3% to $2.8360.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR dipped 7.4% to $47.29.
- PVH Corp PVH shares fell 7.2% to $58.30 as the company reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell 7% to $34.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 6.1% to $29.20 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS dropped 5.1% to $9.18. Cowen & Co maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
