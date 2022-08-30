Gainers
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 54.4% to $0.3220.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB jumped 46% to $2.89 after a Form 4 Filing showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares jumped 45% to $3.7705. Shares are in low-float territory; the issue has about 15 million shares in its float.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE gained 26.7% to $4.37.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 20% to $3.94.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT surged 18% to $9.17 after B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $11 price target.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII jumped 16.8% to $5.63. P3 Health Partners expanded its footprint in Nevada.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 16.6% to $0.98. The company recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 15.9% to $2.33. OKYO Pharma plans Q4 IND filing of OK-101 to treat dry eye disease with subsequent Phase 2 initiation.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE gained 14% to $19.37.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR jumped 13.7% to $3.7300.
- American Woodmark Corporation AMWD gained 13.2% to $53.72 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH rose 12.1% to $3.81.
- Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 11.7% to $26.96. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK rose 11.4% to $0.4598 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 11.4% to $0.1637.
- Arco Platform Limited ARCE gained 10% to $14.57. JP Morgan upgraded Arco Platform from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $21 to $20.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS rose 7.9% to $1.50.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares gained 5.6% to $3.01 after a 13D Filing showed Cincinnati Cornerstone Investors reported a 22.9% stake in the company.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG surged 4.8% to $22.58 after the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.6% year-on-year to $1.346 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Comparable sales decreased 9.2%.
Losers
- Amesite Inc. AMST shares dropped 46.4% to $0.4458 after the company announced a $2.3 million registered direct offering.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 40% to $0.3275 after the company reported pricing of $6.2 million public offering.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA declined 28.3% to $5.54.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ fell 26.5% to $6.15 on profit-taking after the stock surged following its IPO.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares dipped 26% to $3.70 on possible profit taking after the stock surged Monday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB fell 25% to $1.50.
- Photronics, Inc. PLAB fell 23% to $16.76. Photronics posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 21.3% to $1.0394. Advanced Human Imaging shares jumped 94% on Monday after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX declined 21.1% to $5.08 as the stock sees volatility following its IPO last Tuesday.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA dropped 17.9% to $1.03. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabaletta Bio from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $15 to $3.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 17.8% to $13.56.
- Cross Timbers Royalty Trust CRT fell 17.8% to $20.23. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE dropped 17.5% to $4.83 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $5.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 17.5% to $0.1295. Clarus Therapeutics shares dipped 23% on Monday after the company announced it has received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The shares will be suspended on August 31st and will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dropped 17.5% to $1.1550.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG declined 17.3% to $2.4389.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE dropped 16.8% to $3.5650 after the company reported top line data from Phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating Vopratelimab.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 16.8% to $5.49.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dropped 16.6% to $7.64.
- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO declined 16.1% to $1.8450. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX declined 14.9% to $0.1968. Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY fell 14% to $4.0001. The FDA, on Monday, granted 510(k) clearance to BrainsWay Ltd's BWAY Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) H7 Coil for its use in treating adults suffering from major depressive disorder and depression, including those with comorbid anxiety symptoms commonly known as anxious depression.
- REX American Resources Corporation REX dropped 13.9% to $28.95. The company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR fell 12.5% to $8.88.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV dipped 12.5% to $0.8750.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA dropped 11.9% to $4.37.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 10.6% to $5.43.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI fell 9.8% to $0.9198.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ declined 9% to $3.5750 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 8.6% to $50.71. Alcoa to curtail one third of production capacity at Lista Smelter in Norway to mitigate high energy costs.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 8.1% to $5.49 after the company filed a prospectus related to the issuance and sale of common stock from time to time up to $400 million. The company also announced an exchange offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Romeo Power.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP dropped 6.6% to $42.43. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU declined 6.3% to $138.06 after the company reported Q2 EPS results.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN fell 5.7% to $0.68. Cuentas shares gained over 5% on Monday after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration for exclusive licensing and transaction sharing with The OLB Group to upgrade the company's Bodega network and help them evolve into financial centers.
