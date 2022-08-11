Coinbase, Trade Desk, H&R Block And Some Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the release of inflation data. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 276.9% to close at $8.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD jumped 36.2% to close at $74.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.
- V2X, Inc. VVX jumped 34.1% to close at $39.96 following upbeat Q2 results. Stifel upgraded V2X from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE surged 30% to $14.75.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY climbed 28.9% to close at $23.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Model N, Inc. MODN jumped 28.9% to close at $33.77 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY22 forecast.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 20.1% to close at $13.34 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 18.3% to close at $29.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price target on the stock.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST surged 17.8% to close at $33.50. Upstart recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 17.3% to settle at $7.86 after reporting Q2 results.
- Synalloy Corporation SYNL gained 17.2% to close at $15.57 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 16.7% to close at $28.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price target.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR jumped 15.9% to close at $9.87. Luminar Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 15.9% to settle at $26.62.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB climbed 15.3% to close at $45.47 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year. The company also issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 14.2% to settle at $47.31.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX jumped 13.3% to close at $258.89. Karuna Therapeutics priced its 3.489 million share public offering of common stock at $215 per share.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 13.1% to settle at $2.76.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 13% to close at $126.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
- Jackson Financial Inc. JXN gained 13% to settle at $32.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and reported Q2 sales results were higher year over year.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 12.9% to settle at $36.78.
- Flywire Corporation FLYW gained 12.8% to close at $26.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- AppLovin Corporation APP rose 12.4% to settle at $40.46 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX jumped 12.1% to close at $16.15. The company released Q2 results after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 12.1% to settle at $162.51.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 12.1% to close at $13.56 as the stock rebounded after falling Tuesday on weak Q3 earnings. A better-than-expected CPI report has improved economic sentiment and lifted discretionary sectors such as travel.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC gained 12% to $5.66.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 12% to close at $28.11.
- Wix.com Ltd. WIX jumped 11.8% to $76.95 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Qualtrics International Inc. XM rose 11.6% to close at $15.37.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS jumped 11.6% to close at $407.07. HubSpot recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP gained 10.8% to close at $72.35.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN jumped 10.7% to settle at $27.32.
- Workiva Inc. WK rose 10.6% to close at $75.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 10.5% to settle at $40.61.
- Unity Software Inc. U jumped 10.3% to close at $55.57. The stock initially traded lower Tuesday evening after the company reported mixed financial results, but it has since recovered amid positive analyst coverage and an overall market rebound.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 9.7% to settle at $78.61.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 9.5% to close at $63.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR jumped 8.2% to settle at $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 7.4% to close at $94.14 amid strength in cryptocurrencies. The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and also shared an updated full year guidance.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 3.7% to close at $44.43 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold shares of the electric vehicle company, noting that the funds could be used for a potential Twitter deal. Wedbush raised the price target on Twitter from $30 to $50.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
