58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 102.6% to $0.1580 after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.
- AppLovin Corporation APP shares jumped 41.9% to $38.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.
- Squarespace, Inc. SQSP gained 39.5% to $20.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a buyback program of up to $200 million.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL rose 32.2% to $23.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU jumped 28.2% to $8.50. Caribou Biosciences announced initial data for CB-010 anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be presented at EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress Jun. 9-17.
- GameStop Corp. GME gained 26.2% to $102.66.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL jumped 25.3% to $6.13 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM gained 23.3% to $9.02 after the company and Taiho Pharmaceutical announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417 and Taiho's acquisition of Cullinan Pearl.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 23.1% to $3.41. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN jumped 22.3% to $25.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT shares gained 20.9% to $2.60 after dipping 19% on Wednesday.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX gained 19.1% to $28.55. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB surged 19% to $2.5575 following Q1 earnings.
- Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 18.1% to $35.43. Stifel recently downgraded Carvana from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $115 to $40.
- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 17.4% to $2.8750.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 17.4% to $14.94. Groupon 10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares rose 17.3% to $11.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE rose 16.6% to $1.76. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 16.6% to $8.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Olo Inc. OLO jumped 16.6% to $11.30. Olo posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR gained 16.6% to $3.8025.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP jumped 16% to $37.49.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR gained 15.8% to $2.56.
- DarioHealth Corp. DRIO rose 14.6% to $5.24 following strong Q1 results.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 14.3% to $34.61. Unity Software recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 13.2% to $2.9550. The company recent posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR surged 12.4% to $18.33 following strong Q1 earnings.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 11.7% to $8.39 after the company posted Q1 earnings.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.1% to $0.3762 after declining 32% on Wednesday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 9.4% to $0.1751. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 7.7% to $28.20 as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 6% to $37.13. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.
Losers
- Atento S.A. ATTO shares dipped 35% to $15.17 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON dropped 33.3% to $24.27.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares fell 31.1% to $0.3374. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 237% on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares dipped 29.1% to $24.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE dropped 24% to $5.42. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD declined 23.3% to $1.88.
- Outbrain Inc. OB dipped 22.7% to $6.10 after reporting Q1 results.
- Usio, Inc. USIO dropped 22.5% to $1.8710 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 19% to $2.35 as the company issued April 2022 bitcoin self-mining, hosting co-location and operational update.
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY fell 18.3% to $1.88. AcuityAds Holdings posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 17.6% to $2.4235 after the company announced pricing of $24 million registered direct offering.
- Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 16.2% to $7.85.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD declined 16.1% to $2.6262.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 15.3% to $2.37 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $81.5 million private placement.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 15.3% to $0.2254. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 14.8% to $3.28. Pear Therapeutics announced inclusion of QuickMD in its telehealth provider experience initiative.
- Eneti Inc. NETI dipped 14.8% to $5.08 following Q1 results.
- Docebo Inc. DCBO declined 14.4% to $29.31 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC dropped 13.7% to $6.11.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN declined 12.5% to $6.03 following weak quarterly sales.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC dipped 12.2% to $2.16 after announcing a $4.22 million registered direct offering.
- Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL declined 10.5% to $7.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and adjusted EPS results were lower year over year. The company also cut FY22 net sales guidance.
- Manulife Financial Corporation MFC fell 10% to $16.84 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO dropped 9.9% to $9.00 following Q1 results.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 9.4% to $2.90. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 8.5% to $0.3118 after declining around 8% on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma recently reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
