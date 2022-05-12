58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 102.6% to $0.1580 after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.

AppLovin Corporation APP shares jumped 41.9% to $38.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.

Squarespace, Inc. SQSP gained 39.5% to $20.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a buyback program of up to $200 million.

Bumble Inc. BMBL rose 32.2% to $23.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU jumped 28.2% to $8.50. Caribou Biosciences announced initial data for CB-010 anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be presented at EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress Jun. 9-17.

GameStop Corp. GME gained 26.2% to $102.66.

SunOpta Inc. STKL jumped 25.3% to $6.13 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM gained 23.3% to $9.02 after the company and Taiho Pharmaceutical announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417 and Taiho's acquisition of Cullinan Pearl.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 23.1% to $3.41. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN jumped 22.3% to $25.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT shares gained 20.9% to $2.60 after dipping 19% on Wednesday.

Roblox Corporation RBLX gained 19.1% to $28.55. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

89bio, Inc. ETNB surged 19% to $2.5575 following Q1 earnings.

Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 18.1% to $35.43. Stifel recently downgraded Carvana from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $115 to $40.

ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 17.4% to $2.8750.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 17.4% to $14.94. Groupon 10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares rose 17.3% to $11.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE rose 16.6% to $1.76. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 16.6% to $8.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Olo Inc. OLO jumped 16.6% to $11.30. Olo posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01.

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR gained 16.6% to $3.8025.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP jumped 16% to $37.49.

Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR gained 15.8% to $2.56.

DarioHealth Corp. DRIO rose 14.6% to $5.24 following strong Q1 results.

Unity Software Inc. U gained 14.3% to $34.61. Unity Software recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 13.2% to $2.9550. The company recent posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR surged 12.4% to $18.33 following strong Q1 earnings.

Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 11.7% to $8.39 after the company posted Q1 earnings.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.1% to $0.3762 after declining 32% on Wednesday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 9.4% to $0.1751. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 7.7% to $28.20 as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.

gained 7.7% to $28.20 as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 6% to $37.13. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.

Losers Atento S.A. ATTO shares dipped 35% to $15.17 after reporting Q1 results.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON dropped 33.3% to $24.27.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares fell 31.1% to $0.3374. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 237% on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares dipped 29.1% to $24.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE dropped 24% to $5.42. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD declined 23.3% to $1.88.

Outbrain Inc. OB dipped 22.7% to $6.10 after reporting Q1 results.

Usio, Inc. USIO dropped 22.5% to $1.8710 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 19% to $2.35 as the company issued April 2022 bitcoin self-mining, hosting co-location and operational update.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY fell 18.3% to $1.88. AcuityAds Holdings posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 17.6% to $2.4235 after the company announced pricing of $24 million registered direct offering.

Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 16.2% to $7.85.

WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD declined 16.1% to $2.6262.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 15.3% to $2.37 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $81.5 million private placement.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 15.3% to $0.2254. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 14.8% to $3.28. Pear Therapeutics announced inclusion of QuickMD in its telehealth provider experience initiative.

Eneti Inc. NETI dipped 14.8% to $5.08 following Q1 results.

Docebo Inc. DCBO declined 14.4% to $29.31 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC dropped 13.7% to $6.11.

Iris Energy Limited IREN declined 12.5% to $6.03 following weak quarterly sales.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC dipped 12.2% to $2.16 after announcing a $4.22 million registered direct offering.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL declined 10.5% to $7.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and adjusted EPS results were lower year over year. The company also cut FY22 net sales guidance.

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC fell 10% to $16.84 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO dropped 9.9% to $9.00 following Q1 results.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 9.4% to $2.90. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 8.5% to $0.3118 after declining around 8% on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma recently reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.

