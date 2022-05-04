 Skip to main content

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 1:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) shares jumped 51.7% to $2.0180 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) rose 31.4% to $1.6815 after climbing around 6% on Tuesday.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 29.3% to $28.28 after better than expected Q1 earnings and 2022 guidance.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) surged 27.9% to $55.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised Q4 guidance.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) rose 25.6% to $27.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) rose 22.7% to $2.1102 after declining over 5% on Tuesday. The company had its IPO on April 22.
  • CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares jumped 22.4% to $8.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) shares gained 22.2% to $3.92 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 20.3% to $9.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) surged 19.4% to $9.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and adjusted EPS results were higher year over year.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 17% to $89.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and increased its share buyback to $100 million.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 16.7% to $0.2712 after the company announced the sale of sofpironium bromide to Botanix Pharmaceuticals for $9 million in upfront and potential near-term regulatory milestone payments. The company is also eligible to receive additional success-based regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $168 million.
  • Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) gained 15.5% to $22.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) rose 14.5% to $0.6353 after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 14.2% to $6.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.
  • Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) jumped 13.9% to $34.69 following strong Q1 earnings.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) gained 13.2% to $19.71 as the stock rebounded after falling following its Q1 earnings report.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) gained 13.2% to $19.95 following Q1 results.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) jumped 12.9% to $5.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) gained 12.1% to $16.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) jumped 9.6% to $256.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales growth guidance.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 7.5% to $113.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro announced record second-quarter sales in its U.S. consumer segment driven by continued support from its major retail partners.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 7.5% to $79.96 as the company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, which was up 15% year-over-year. The quarterly revenue was a second-quarter record for the company and came in ahead of a consensus estimate of $7.6 billion.

Losers

  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares dipped 43.3% to $1.5550 after it said it would continue suspending 2022 revenue guidance and Q1 earnings came short of expectations. The company reported Q1 sales of $94.6 million, down 33% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $128.37 million.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 39% to $7.51 after the company reported topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM), chronic inflammatory diseases of muscle.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 33.8% to $11.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and withdrew its FY22 guidance.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 32.5% to $20.76 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) dropped 30.6% to $36.20 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) fell 28.9% to $4.5886. Blue Water Vaccines S-1 showed registration for 2.4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) dipped 26% to $2.0650 following Q1 results. The company also named Maryse Bélanger as Interim President and CEO.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) declined 24.2% to $1.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) dipped 24.1% to $4.2845 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 21.3% to $16.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 21% to $34.35 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) fell 19.4% to $1.4750. XORTX Therapeutics shares jumped 59% on Tuesday after the company announced that dosing of human subjects has been initiated in the XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) dipped 19.2% to $5.05 following Q1 results.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 19% to $6.28 following Q1 results.
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) fell 18.9% to $16.32 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dropped 18.4% to $6.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 17.1% to $32.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) dropped 15.5% to $21.01. Kymera Therapeutics reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 15.5% to $4.58 following Q1 results.
  • LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 14.4% to $12.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) slipped 14% to $19.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) fell 13% to $39.10 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) dropped 12.4% to $54.21 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 10.2% to $102.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) dipped 9.9% to $107.68 following Q2 results.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares fell 9.3% to $25.00 after the company reported a decline in Q1 EPS results.
  • Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) fell 6.8% to $3.2350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

