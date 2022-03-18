 Skip to main content

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 5:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) shares surged 158.2% to settle at $4.75 on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with The Walt Disney Co.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) gained 54.6% to close at $1.70.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) jumped 49.7% to close at $1.05 on Thursday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and Marrone Bio Innovations reported a merger deal.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) gained 45% to settle at $1.45 after the company reported FDA orphan drug status was granted for OmniImmune.
  • Allego N.V. (NASDAQ: ALLG) shares surged 42.4% to settle at $9.20 on Thursday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III reported the completion of its business combination with Allego Holding B.V.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 40.3% to close at $7.98 after the company reported a single dose of its Lambda for COVID 'significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits greater than six hours by 50%.'
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) gained 39.4% to settle at $2.44 after the company announced it was featured by Yahoo Finance Live.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares climbed 39.1% to close at $0.33 on Thursday after the company reported FY21 results.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) gained 37.6% to close at $0.3468 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares jumped 37.4% to close at $0.90. Orphazyme, last week, announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) climbed 34.3% to settle at $7.20 following Q4 results.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 33% to close at $5.60.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) jumped 31.6% to settle at $1.79. Cingulate recently posted a Q4 net loss of $2.7 million.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 31.2% to close at $2.40.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 31% to settle at $1.65 after the company announced three patients underwent successful implantation and clinical utilization of PortIO as part of a first-in-human study in Colombia, South America.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) surged 29.8% to close at $4.57.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) rose 29% to close at $11.47. Summer Infant posted a Q4 loss of $2.20 per share.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 28.2% to settle at $1.59. Revelation Biosciences recently announced the completion of enrollment and dosing in Phase 2b viral challenge study to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) surged 26.3% to close at $3.84.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) jumped 25.3% to close at $33.18.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) jumped 24.6% to close at $2.28 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) shares surged 24.6% to close at $5.68.
  • TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) rose 24.6% to settle at $3.44.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) gained 24.5% to close at $1.83.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) surged 24.1% to close at $4.84.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) rose 24% to settle at $2.17.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) jumped 23.9% to close at $1.45. XpresSpa Group recently reported Q4 revenue of $29.4 million.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 23.7% to close at $0.3947. Waitr Holdings, last week, reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 23.7% to close at $6.27.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) surged 23.3% to close at $7.78 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 22.4% to close at $2.51. Axcella Health’s 10% owner Nestle SA acquired a total of 3,141,361 shares at an average price of $1.91.
  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) jumped 22.1% to settle at $3.04. Viracta Therapeutics recently reported cash, cash equivalents of $103.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) surged 21.4% to close at $0.7248.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) climbed 21.2% to settle at $1.37.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) gained 20.9% to close at $32.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) jumped 20.1% to close at $4.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) rose 19.7% to settle at $5.52.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) jumped 19.6% to close at $6.59. Travelzoo recently announced the creation of its new Metaverse division.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) gained 18.5% to close at $3.53.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 18.5% to settle at $1.41.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) jumped 14.7% to close at $93.46.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) surged 14.3% to settle at $30.06 following strong Q4 results. The company’s board also authorized increased share repurchase program of up to 10 million shares.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares rose 14% to close at $2.3250 after dropping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) gained 13.9% to close at $7.55. Vacasa posted a Q4 net loss of $118 million.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13.3% to close at $0.1948. Meten Holding Group, on Wednesday, reported a strategic alliance to explore opportunities in blockchain, digital currency industries.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 11.4% to close at $0.3672 after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) rose 11% to close at $4.94.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 10.3% to close at $3.00.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 7.6% to settle at $1.28 after surging 14% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) fell 26.4% to close at $8.10. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.06.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 20.9% to close at $2.04 after jumping 79% on Wednesday.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 14.3% to close at $23.84.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 14.2% to settle at $1.09. PainReform reported FY21 net loss of $7.2 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) dipped 14.1% to settle at $5.83.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) fell 13.6% to close at $12.87.
  • Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) dropped 13.2% to close at $11.98.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 13.2% to settle at $1.98. Citigroup maintained DouYu International with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $3.6 to $2.4.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 11.9% to settle at $11.31 following Q4 results.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 10.8% to close at $3.79. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dipped 10.2% to close at $9.70 on Thursday. Integrated Media Technology issued a filing indicating the board approved the fund raising of up to $20 million.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) dipped 8.8% to close at $85.10. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 7.9% to close at $2.91.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 6% to close at $2.91 after jumping 53% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

