52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares climbed 52.8% to close at $5.56 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical will acquire BioDelivery Sciences International at $5.60 per share in an all-cash transaction, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $604 million.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) climbed 32.9% to settle at $8.40 after the company announced a partnership with Allied Universal to provide autonomous security robots.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 27.7% to close at $2.03.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) climbed 22.3% to settle at $1.81. Alpine 4’s subsidiary Vayu Aerospace recently incorporated solid-state batteries into its autonomous G1 Drone.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) surged 22% to close at $22.44 as private equity firm CD&R offered to acquire all outstanding shares it does not already own of Cornerstone Building Brands for $24.65 per share in cash.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) climbed 20.9% to close at $20.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) jumped 19.2% to settle at $2.67.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) surged 17.6% to close at $3.01.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 16.6% to close at $0.8747. Team revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.
- Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAX) gained 16.5% to close at $9.75 after the company, HotelPlanner and Reservations.com mutually agreed to terminate their business combination agreement.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) surged 15.8% to close at $2.20.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) gained 14.9% to close at $18.08.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) jumped 13.1% to settle at $19.90 after the company announced it will acquire BioDelivery Sciences.
- Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) gained 12.1% to close at $33.40 after the company announced a merger with Elkay Manufacturing.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) climbed 11.5% to close at $9.60. UserTesting is expected to announce Q4 financial results on February 28, 2022.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) gained 11.4% to settle at $31.93.
- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) climbed 10.9% to close at $20.41. Freshworks recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) gained 9.1% to settle at $0.6130.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) gained 8.9% to settle at $0.7210.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 8.9% to close at $6.37.
- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) gained 7.9% to close at $8.18. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vtex with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) gained 7.3% to settle at $4.28. Bernstein initiated coverage of DiDi Global with an Outperform rating and $6.20 price target, implying an upside of 55.4%.
Losers
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares tumbled 36.9% to close at $5.88 on Monday. Dave recently appointed Michael Pope to Board of Directors.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 30.2% to close at $26.86 as the company disclosed senior management changes. The company’s President Peter Levy will succeed Mark Tkach as COO.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 26.5% to settle at $45.44. Gravity reported prelim FY21 consolidated revenue of KRW414 billion.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) fell 22.5% to settle at $2.96. Bright Health Group is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) dropped 22.1% to close at $5.41.
- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) fell 21.1% to settle at $4.55. LAVA Therapeutics recently announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) declined 20.2% to close at $1.07.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) dropped 19.1% to settle at $3.01.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 18.7% to settle at $6.92.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 18.4% to close at $129.17. JP Morgan maintained Sea with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $420 to $250.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) fell 18% to settle at $3.00.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) dipped 17.7% to close at $10.72.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) fell 16.5% to settle at $6.60. Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences recently entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers.
- LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) fell 15.9% to close at $7.65.
- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) shares fell 15.2% to close at $6.95 after jumping 22% on Friday. Intercure recently reported preliminary Q4 revenue.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) declined 14.4% to settle at $1.63. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results after the closing bell on Monday.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 14% to close at $5.30.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 13.7% to close at $3.22.
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) fell 13.1% to settle at $4.05.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 12.8% to close at $2.11 on Monday. The FDA recently approved the company’s Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.
- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.00.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 11.7% to close at $142.47. The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation after COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, and Moderna.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.4% to close at $80.11. Novavax recently said that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 80% overall effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares dipped 10.7% to close at $2.60. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million, up from $3.9 million year-over-year.
- Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) fell 9.6% to close at $3.85. Modular Medical shares jumped around 15% on Friday following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
- BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) fell 7.9% to close at $15.00.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 7.8% to settle at $5.93. Hindenburg Research recently issued a bearish report on Standard Lithium.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares fell 7.5% to close at $3.82. HeartCore Enterprises recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) fell 6.5% to close at $71.46.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) fell 5.9% to close at $6.69.
