46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares jumped 158.2% to $7.23 after tumbling 18% on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy said it projects to commence drilling of 2 back-to-back new wells within 30 days and a third by mid-year.
- The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC) shares jumped 73.2% to $15.59 after VR Insurance announced acquisition of the company.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) surged 27% to $4.58 after the company said it is extending the range of applications of its eco crop protection treatment after successfully applying it to fresh berries in a recent trial.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) gained 18.5% to $114.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued guidance.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) jumped 18.1% to $5.21.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares gained 18% to $62.94. Galapagos announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Stoffels as chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. Previously, Stoffels was vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, where he spearheaded the company's research and product pipeline.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 17.3% to $5.96. China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) signed off SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s IND application to initiate the first clinical trial for 3D189 in patients with hematological malignancies.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 17% to $3.0320.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares gained 14.7% to $0.2269. Farmmi reported FY21 sales of $39.29 million up from $28.36 million in the year-ago period.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) jumped 13.2% to $6.79 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 12.5% to $544.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 12.3% to $3.8850.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 12% to $2.4750. Tencent Holdings is looking to take DouYu International private by 2022 end amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, Reuters reported.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 11.6% to $2.80 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 10.2% to $22.40 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 forecast.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 10% to $13.09.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 9.7% to $26.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) gained 9.3% to $3.88. Immix Biopharma’s IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) surged 9.2% to $145.68. Packaging Corp Of America reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 19% year-on-year, to $2.04 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.94 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) gained 7.6% to $11.80 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) gained 6.6% to $92.26 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 5.7% to $15.32. Mainz Biomed shares dipped 28% on Wednesday after the company priced a 1.5 million share follow-on offering at $15 per share.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 5% to $6.73. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and announced price target of $28.
Losers
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares fell 36.1% to $1.2150 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares at $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares dipped 31% to $14.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. 1-800-Flowers sees FY22 revenue growth of 7% - 9%.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) fell 28% to $103.38 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 25.4% to $16.78 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance. Credit Suisse maintained LendingClub with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $27.
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) dropped 23.6% to $7.63.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) fell 22.7% to $2.93. Blue Star Foods recently said it will receive $5 million investment from The Lind Partners.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 22% to $10.83. TG Therapeutics said the FDA imposed partial clinical hold on select studies of U2 and its components for CLL and NHL.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 20.4% to $8.44. Cue Biopharma said early data from the Phase 1 combination study of CUE-101 and Merck & Co., supported synergistic activity, with two of the four patients treated in dose escalation in two cohosts showing partial responses.
- Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) dropped 19.1% to $8.07.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 15.6% to $3.4350 following Q2 results.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 14.3% to $0.9343 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 13.7% to $2.0177.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) dropped 13.7% to $2.81.
- CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) declined 12.1% to $8.72.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) fell 11.5% to $19.86 following Q2 earnings.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dropped 11.3% to $3.69. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) fell 10.3% to $152.33. Watts Water Technologies will replace Sterling Bancorp/DE in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 7.9% to $863.56. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 7.7% to $43.75. Needham downgraded Haemonetics from Buy to Hold.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 7.5% to $8.14. LG Display recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to KRW 8.81 trillion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) dipped 7.1% to $48.01 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 6.7% to $123.43. SAP reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to €7.98 billion at constant currencies and announced plans to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) shares fell 5.6% to $8.81 after the company reported pricing of $100.0 million public offering.
