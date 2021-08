Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 60 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares fell to $79.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.43%.

