Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 63 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock drifted down 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.53.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.