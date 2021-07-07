61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares climbed 77.1% to close at $7.05 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume. The company’s stock dropped around 10% on Friday.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares climbed 54.4% to close at $8.40 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) surged 42.7% to close at $10.80 after the company agreed to sell LiveArea business to Merkle for $250 million.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 41.7% to settle at $27.20 on increased volume.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) surged 37.4% to close at $3.49.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 36.3% to settle at $12.23 after jumping 56% on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, last week, announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) jumped 26.5% to settle at $10.18 after the company received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) jumped 24.4% to close at $7.29 on above-average volume.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) gained 23% to settle at $5.03.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares jumped 23.3% to close at $0.5820 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosight and Biosight shareholders will become majority shareholders in the combined company.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 20.5% to settle at $14.09.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 19.8% to settle at $2.85.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) surged 19.6% to close at $2.68.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 19% to close at $24.14 after climbing around 35% on Friday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) jumped 18% to settle at $13.24. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) climbed 17.4% to close at $8.63 after the company received full FDA approval for its U.S. STAR-T trial on ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery.
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB) surged 16% to settle at $11.50. Nextdoor announced a deal with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II that values the company at a pro forma equity value of $4.3 billion.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) gained 15.6% to close at $11.43.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 15.3% to close at $3.32.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) climbed 14.9% to settle at $36.37. Reuters reported that Kraton is exploring a sale of company.
- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) gained 14.7% to close at $3.13.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) climbed 14.7% to close at $6.57. TLC recently announced details of stock swap transactions.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 12.3% to settle at $4.92.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) rose 12% to close at $39.44. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline recently announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) jumped 11.5% to close at $21.98. CICC, last week, initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $27.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 8.6% to close at $4.31 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 8.4% to close at $3.76 following 13G from Ikarian Capital showing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 8.2% to settle at $16.98 after jumping 89% on Friday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 7.4% to close at $6.24. The company today conducted a merger vote.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 6% to close at $5.69 after dropping 16% on Friday.
Losers
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares tumbled 40.9% to close at $31.54 on Tuesday after dropping over 10% on Friday. Pop Culture Group recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) declined 35.9% to close at $6.11 after the company announced preliminary Q2 RevPAR results.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 26.4% to close at $6.11. The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Provention Bio’s teplizumab marketing application seeking approval for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares fell 19.6% to close at $12.49 after the company announced its app is being removed from Chinese app stores due to personal data collection concerns by the Chinese government.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dropped 19.6% to close at $4.10.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 19.4% to settle at $12.47.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 16.4% to close at $5.55. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares dipped 16% to close at $30.52.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) declined 15.3% to close at $10.60. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 15.3% to settle at $4.00.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) dipped 15.2% to close at $3.18.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 14.6% to close at $10.00.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) dipped 14.6% to settle at $13.26. Raymond James, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $29 price target.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 14.4% to close at $21.89. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) fell 14.2% to close at $17.43.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) fell 13.2% to settle at $112.97. Shares of gene editing companies traded lower, selling off after the sector surged last week following positive data from Intellia.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 12.9% to close at $2.56. Birks Group recently announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) dropped 12.9% to settle at $22.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) fell 12.8% to close at $20.45.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 12.4% to settle at $19.86.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares declined 12.2% to close at $28.63.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 11.8% to close at $20.33. Jaguar Land Rover reduced its estimates for deliveries to car dealers.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 11.6% to close at $35.66. HUTCHMED said it initiated Phase I trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in patients with advanced solid tumors in China.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 11.3% to close at $8.28.
- Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) declined 9.7% to settle at $6.73.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 8.7% to close at $22.88.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) slipped 8.1% to settle at $2.85. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman downgraded the rating on edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks from Neutral to Sell.
- Auddia Inc.(NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 7.4% to close at $6.87. Auddia recently announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 6.8% to close at $14.10.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares slipped 6.7% to close at $17.75. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $19 per ADS.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 5.1% to close at $1.66. Alterity Therapeutics recently announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's..
