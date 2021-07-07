 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Share:
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares climbed 77.1% to close at $7.05 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume. The company’s stock dropped around 10% on Friday.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares climbed 54.4% to close at $8.40 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) surged 42.7% to close at $10.80 after the company agreed to sell LiveArea business to Merkle for $250 million.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 41.7% to settle at $27.20 on increased volume.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) surged 37.4% to close at $3.49.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 36.3% to settle at $12.23 after jumping 56% on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, last week, announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) jumped 26.5% to settle at $10.18 after the company received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) jumped 24.4% to close at $7.29 on above-average volume.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) gained 23% to settle at $5.03.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares jumped 23.3% to close at $0.5820 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosight and Biosight shareholders will become majority shareholders in the combined company.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 20.5% to settle at $14.09.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 19.8% to settle at $2.85.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) surged 19.6% to close at $2.68.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 19% to close at $24.14 after climbing around 35% on Friday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) jumped 18% to settle at $13.24. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) climbed 17.4% to close at $8.63 after the company received full FDA approval for its U.S. STAR-T trial on ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery.
  • Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB) surged 16% to settle at $11.50. Nextdoor announced a deal with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II that values the company at a pro forma equity value of $4.3 billion.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) gained 15.6% to close at $11.43.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 15.3% to close at $3.32.
  • Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) climbed 14.9% to settle at $36.37. Reuters reported that Kraton is exploring a sale of company.
  • Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) gained 14.7% to close at $3.13.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) climbed 14.7% to close at $6.57. TLC recently announced details of stock swap transactions.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 12.3% to settle at $4.92.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) rose 12% to close at $39.44. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline recently announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) jumped 11.5% to close at $21.98. CICC, last week, initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $27.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 8.6% to close at $4.31 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 8.4% to close at $3.76 following 13G from Ikarian Capital showing a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 8.2% to settle at $16.98 after jumping 89% on Friday.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 7.4% to close at $6.24. The company today conducted a merger vote.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 6% to close at $5.69 after dropping 16% on Friday.

 

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares tumbled 40.9% to close at $31.54 on Tuesday after dropping over 10% on Friday. Pop Culture Group recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) declined 35.9% to close at $6.11 after the company announced preliminary Q2 RevPAR results.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 26.4% to close at $6.11. The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Provention Bio’s teplizumab marketing application seeking approval for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares fell 19.6% to close at $12.49 after the company announced its app is being removed from Chinese app stores due to personal data collection concerns by the Chinese government.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dropped 19.6% to close at $4.10.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 19.4% to settle at $12.47.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 16.4% to close at $5.55. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares dipped 16% to close at $30.52.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) declined 15.3% to close at $10.60. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 15.3% to settle at $4.00.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) dipped 15.2% to close at $3.18.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 14.6% to close at $10.00.
  • Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) dipped 14.6% to settle at $13.26. Raymond James, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $29 price target.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 14.4% to close at $21.89. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) fell 14.2% to close at $17.43.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) fell 13.2% to settle at $112.97. Shares of gene editing companies traded lower, selling off after the sector surged last week following positive data from Intellia.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 12.9% to close at $2.56. Birks Group recently announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
  • CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) dropped 12.9% to settle at $22.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) fell 12.8% to close at $20.45.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 12.4% to settle at $19.86.
  • Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares declined 12.2% to close at $28.63.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 11.8% to close at $20.33. Jaguar Land Rover reduced its estimates for deliveries to car dealers.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 11.6% to close at $35.66. HUTCHMED said it initiated Phase I trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in patients with advanced solid tumors in China.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 11.3% to close at $8.28.
  • Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) declined 9.7% to settle at $6.73.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 8.7% to close at $22.88.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) slipped 8.1% to settle at $2.85. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman downgraded the rating on edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks from Neutral to Sell.
  • Auddia Inc.(NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 7.4% to close at $6.87. Auddia recently announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 6.8% to close at $14.10.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares slipped 6.7% to close at $17.75. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $19 per ADS.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 5.1% to close at $1.66. Alterity Therapeutics recently announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's..

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + ADXS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Advaxis Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Provention Bio Shares Plunge
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Ashford Hospitality Trust
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com