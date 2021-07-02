 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 5:08am   Comments
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) shares jumped 152.3% to settle at $17.66 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares climbed 97.7% to close at $59.90 on Thursday. Pop Culture Group shares jumped 405% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares gained 64.6% to settle at $2.14. Alterity Therapeutics recently said it received EU regulatory guidance for ATH434 Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 62.6% to close at $7.17. TRxADE HEALTH’s subsidiary Bonum Health signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution Deal with Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares jumped 40.5% to close at $7.17 after dropping 38% on Tuesday. Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 35.6% to close at $10.85 as the company priced its IPO at $8/ADS.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 33.7% to settle at $5.75 after climbing over 26% on Wednesday.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 30.3% to close at $7.35. Auddia recently announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
  • Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares gained 29.4% to close at $3.04. Birks Group, last month, reported FY21 sales of C$143.1 million, down 15.5% year-on-year.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 27% to settle at $20.82. Pulse Biosciences is a bioelectric medicine firm, working on innovative health products across a wide range of conditions.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) gained 25.6% to close at $20.10 as the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) rose 25.1% to close at $18.80 after the company priced 10.1 million shares at $15.03 per share in a follow-on secondary public offering.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) climbed 24.2% to close at $8.20 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) gained 23.5% to settle at $21.00 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) climbed 20.6% to close at $6.82. US Silica’s 8-K showed the company entered into a deal to settle customer dispute related to fees for minimum purchase commitments from 2014-2020.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) gained 19.8% to close at $47.92 on continued volatility following Wednesday's IPO.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) rose 18.1% to settle at $22.80.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) surged 18.1% to close at $2.94.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) jumped 17.7% to close at $3.45. Dixie Group recently agreed to sell its commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc.
  • Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) rose 17.7% to settle at $15.29 after the company announced the purchase of 27.8K shares by the CEO and a director. The stock has also been purchased in large amounts by other insiders.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) surged 17.5% to close at $13.01.
  • Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 17.4% to settle at $16.39 after the company reported a $40 Million equity investment from Pfizer Inc. and licensing agreement for SPR206.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) surged 17% to close at $7.15 after the company announced it has received the required minutes from its Type C meeting with the FDA for resubmission of the FUROSCIX new drug application.
  • Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) climbed 16% to close at $16.40. The company on Wednesday priced its IPO at $14 a share.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) surged 15.8% to settle at $34.66 following multiple bullish ratings on the stock. The company also announced a $75 million private placement.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) rose 15.6% to close at $56.07. The company priced its 4.755 million share offering at $47 per share, totalling $223 million.
  • Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) surged 15% to close at $24.15 after pricing its IPO at $21 per share.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) rose 13.6% to close at $3.67.
  • ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) surged 12% to settle at $39.74.
  • FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) gained 11.4% to close at $13.15 following late Wednesday Bloomberg report 'Billionaire Fertitta to Add Restaurants, Aquariums to SPAC Deal.'
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) surged 11.3% to close at $36.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised its FY21 Adj. EBITDA guidance.
  • US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) jumped 10.9% to close at $1.12 after the company announced the commitment to purchase 120 electric motors totaling 360,000 HHP.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) rose 7.7% to close at $4.74. Hut 8 Mining recently announced the purchase of 12,000 new MicroBT miners for deployment by the end of Q4.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 5.1% to settle at $6.82.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) fell 25.4% to close at $65.23. The company priced its IPO at $44 a share.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares fell 25.3% to close at $2.60 on Thursday after the company announced recommendation by Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue Mino-Lok Phase 3 trial as planned.
  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 22.1% to close at $1.13 on Thursday after jumping over 45% on Wednesday.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) fell 22.1% to close at $27.11 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 17.3% to close at $16.86. ligos Therapeutics priced a previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.4 million shares at $19 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $20.3 on Wednesday.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 16% to close at $9.33. Sellas Life Sciences Group recently announced updated data and initial immunobiological data from its Phase 1/2 evaluating its lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS), in ovarian cancer.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 15.3% to close at $23.48.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 15.1% to settle at $6.39.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 15% to close at $32.57. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited recently priced its initial public offering of 4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $23.5 per ADS. The total offering size is $95.7 million.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) fell 15% to close at $19.41. The company priced 8.68 million shares at $14, the midpoint of a $13 to $15 range.
  • NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) dipped 14.5% to close at $189.72 after the company announced final results from its Phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 13.8% to close at $11.73, selling off following the stock's recent surge.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dipped 13% to close at $19.15. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 12.7% to close at $25.33.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) fell 12.6% to close at $3.31.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) dipped 12.1% to settle at $7.68. Ault Global Holdings, a diversified holding company, has announced that Alzamend Neuro has submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a Phase 1 study of AL001.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) fell 11.8% to close at $53.14 on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) fell 11.7% to settle at $3.02.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 11.1% to close at $3.85.
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares fell 9.9% to settle at $17.46 after jumping 78% on Wednesday.
  • Houston American Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 9.7% to close at $2.24 after jumping over 48% on Wednesday.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 8.9% to close at $1.63 after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 7.7% to close at $67.85 after the company released final data from its Phase 2b/3 trial of its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 6.8% to settle at $1.91 after surging 32% on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.

