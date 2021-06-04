 Skip to main content

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 4:34am   Comments
Gainers

  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares jumped 54.2% to close at $32.39 on Thursday. DLocal raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares surged 39.6% to close at $3.49 on Thursday on abnormally-high volume. The company’s stock also jumped over 57% on Wednesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) jumped 35.4% to close at $5.81. Energy Focus announced a partnership with threeUV to jointly market and distribute UV By Energy Focus products.
  • The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) surged 30.1% to settle at $51.90.
  • Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) shares gained 29.4% to close at $11.90 after United Bankshares announced it will acquire Community Bankers Trust.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 28.2% to close at $14.77 as retail trader interest increased as a result of the stock's high short interest. Workhorse Group shares also surged around 20% on Wednesday.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 27.3% to settle at $30.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) climbed 23.7% to settle at $6.73. Kindred Biosciences recently reported results from pivotal efficacy study of parvovirus monoclonal antibody.
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) rose 23.4% to close at $6.34. PyroGenesis reported request for cost estimate from a major iron ore producer for thirty-six plasma torches.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 23.3% to close at $15.10.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares gained 20.3% to settle at $11.20. The company, last month, priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 19.2% to close at $5.16 after the company announced it signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa with Vitol.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) surged 18.8% to settle at $3.85.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) jumped 17.9% to close at $32.89.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 16.9% to close at $4.35. Ra Medical, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) gained 15.9% to close at $9.39 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) surged 15.1% to settle at $7.25.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) surged 15% to close at $21.13.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 14.8% to settle at $4.27.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) jumped 14.7% to close at $13.68. Recon entered into share exchange agreement with Starry Blockchain Energy.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 14.2% to close at $1.29 amid renewed interest from retail investors.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 13.1% to close at $3.53 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) gained 12.8% to settle at $7.22. Nortech Systems announced a Cooperation and Project Funding agreement with Marpé Technologies and the BIRD Foundation.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 12.2% to close at $9.12.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $2.56. Sabby recently disclosed a 11% passive stake in 1847 Goedeker.
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) gained 10.5% to close at $2.64 after the company announced a primary endpoint amendment in the OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling study of VB-111.
  • Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) rose 10% to settle at $129.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) gained 8.9% to settle at $2.70.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 8.7% to close at $87.94. The company highlighted expansion of IgM platform into infectious diseases.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 5.3% to close at $1.40 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 28.3% to close at $33.01 after climbing 58% on Wednesday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 27.8% to settle at $31.90 on Thursday after surging 62% on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced plans to launch three new Owned Brands this quarter.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares dipped 24.5% to close at $7.60 on Thursday after the company priced its 4.8 million unit follow-on offering at $7.50 per unit.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dipped 24.3% to settle at $30.83. Koss shares jumped 69% on Wednesday amid retail investor interest in the stock.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 19.5% to close at $5.24 after the company announced an at-the-market equity offering for up to 15 million shares.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 17.9% to settle at $51.34. AMC Entertainment shares soared higher by over 95% on Wednesday amid renewed interest from retail investors. The company announced Tuesday that it raised $230.5 million in new equity from Mudrick Capital.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares fell 17.6% to settle at $18.56 after the company announced the sale of FIreEye Products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) fell 16.2% to close at $385.26.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares declined 15.5% to settle at $12.76 after the company late Wednesday reported Q1 results..
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) fell 14.3% to close at $19.00. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) fell 14% to settle at $16.31.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dipped 13.8% to close at $7.45.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 13.8% to settle at $14.95.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) declined 13.7% to close at $9.23.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) dropped 13.6% to close at $118.17 following Q2 results.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 13.6% to settle at $1.78 as the company reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 24% year-on-year to $81.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $80 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 13.5% to close at $10.90.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) tumbled 13.2% to close at $33.27.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dipped 12.1% to close at $9.32.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 12% to close at $31.90 as the company announced updated data from its Phase 2 skin cancer cohorts combining RP1 with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Opdivo and data from its Phase 1 study of RP2 alone and in combination with Opdivo, that continued to provide strong support for development in its lead indications.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) fell 10.4% to close at $27.73. The company recently priced its IPO at $22 a share.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 10.4% to close at $68.26 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
  • Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares dipped 9.5% to settle at $111.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 8.5% to close at $258.18, selling off after the stock saw recent strength amid renewed interest in the name from retail investors on social media forums.
  • Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) fell 8.4% to close at $18.05 after the company announced a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.

