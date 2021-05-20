50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares jumped 44.1% to settle at $5.46 on Wednesday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) gained 24.6% to settle at $9.22.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) surged 23.8% to close at $102.63. Reata Pharmaceuticals announced that it received a communication from the Division of Neurology Products 1 of the FDA, stating that, after a preliminary review of briefing materials for an upcoming Type C meeting, a pre-NDA meeting is the most appropriate format for a discussion of the development program for omaveloxolone in Friedreich's ataxia.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) rose 23.6% to settle at $15.26. Vera Therapeutics recently priced its 4.35 million share IPO at $11 per share, well below its targeted range of $14 to $16, raising $47.58 million in gross proceeds.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 18.7% to close at $0.5758 after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
- Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) gained 18% to settle at $55.99 after the company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Sidoti analysts on Wednesday upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 17.6% to close at $17.23.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) surged 16.6% to close at $10.33. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 14.8% to settle at $3.78. PaySign, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 14.6% to close at $5.25.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) surged 14.1% to close at $2.59. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 13.6% to settle at $2.42 on above-average volume.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 13.5% to close at $11.45 after gaining 20% on Tuesday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 13.5% to settle at $5.54. FreightCar America recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) climbed 12.3% to close at $13.70.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) jumped 9% to close at $45.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) gained 8.2% to close at $5.91 after the company reported a partnership with Lufthansa Technik Shenzhen.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 7% to close at $179.35 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 6% to close at $2.48 after the company announced NASA's JPL recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by its subsidiary is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.
Losers
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares dropped 46.6% to close at $9.95. Jiuzi Holdings shares jumped 272% on Tuesday after the company priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares tumbled 39.5% to close at $16.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics received regulatory feedback from the FDA on its potency assays for lifileucel. Following FDA feedback, Iovance will have to submit additional assay data and meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 33.6% to close at $11.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 22.7% to close at $7.51. Sequential Brands recently said it received a waiver of existing defaults under its credit agreement through June 7th.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) dropped 18.5% to settle at $4.7501.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) dipped 17.8% to close at $13.10. The company in a Tuesday filing disclosed its CFO will leave the company on May 30.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) shares fell 17.5% to close at $11.30. BIT Mining said it entered into binding investment term sheet with Bitdeer's Dory creek to invest $25.74 million in a crypto mining data center in Texas.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 17.1% to close at $9.00 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) tumbled 16.4% to settle at $5.09.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 16.2% to close at $9.64 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) tumbled 15.6% to close at $2.37.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 14.8% to close at $10.70 on continued weakness after the company reported Q1 sales results down from last year.
- Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) fell 14.6% to settle at $17.28.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $0.9250 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped 75% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results. Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $4 price target.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 13.1% to close at $8.52 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) fell 13% to close at $67.01.
- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) dropped 12.7% to settle at $43.65.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 11.9% to close at $13.53. The9 Ltd, last week, inked Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three separate vendors, worth an aggregate sum of over $5.7 million.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) fell 11.7% to close at $7.10. Summit Therapeutics selected a new preclinical candidate, SMT026738 (SMT-738), for development against multidrug-resistant infections, specifically carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) dipped 11.4% to close at $1.94. China HGS Real Estate surged 18% on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp rise in 1H sales.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares declined 11.3% to close at $21.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.94. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dropped 11.1% to close at $11.65. Container Store reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 10.9% to close at $5.25. The company recently reported 2021 sales of $4.20 million versus $6.57 million year over year.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) dropped 10.3% to close at $57.44.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares dipped 10.2% to close at $1.58. The company recently reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of Activ Nutritional from Adare Pharmaceuticals for cash payment of $26 million.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 9.8% to close at $2.87 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited. (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 8.3% to close at $0.55 after adding 5% on Tuesday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 6.6% to close at $454.86. The company announced Tuesday morning it held about 92,000 bitcoins with average price of about $24,450 per bitcoin as of May 18, 2021.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 5.7% to close at $21.71 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 5.6% to close at $24.14 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin. Riot Blockchain shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
