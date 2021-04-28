52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 51.2% to close at $24.90 on Tuesday.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 38.1% to settle at $4.64.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) jumped 37.5% to settle at $8.33 on Tuesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares climbed 36.3% to settle at $16.38 on Tuesday after the company reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares surged 33.7% to close at $14.85 as the company said it achieves statistical significance for primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in Phase 3 INVIGORATE clinical trial of Reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) climbed 29.3% to settle at $34.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) rose 27.2% to close at $30.92 after the company reported a rise in Q1 earnings.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares gained 26.9% to close at $1.18. RiceBran Technologies is scheduled to host a conference call on April 28th to discuss its Q1 financial results.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) rose 25.3% to close at $5.40 after the company announced it signed a five-year contract worth multi-million-dollar renewal with a Japanese automotive customer in APAC.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) surged 24.9% to close at $28.80 after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) gained 21.2% to close at $6.91.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 18.2% to settle at $4.75.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) jumped 17.7% to close at $2.80. Auddia recently appointed Brian Hoff as Finance Chief.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) gained 16.8% to settle at $24.03. The company recently announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Thailand.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) rose 16.6% to close at $2.46 after a company director purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.08 per share.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 16.3% to settle at $24.00. The company recently completed the sale of the Heelys brand.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 16.3% to settle at $257.67 after US President Biden mentioned the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and after the company's CEO met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Separately, the company on Friday highlighted the publication of positive Phase 2b malaria vaccine data.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped 15.3% to settle at $97.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Crocs said it sees Q2 sales growth of 60%-70% and FY21 sales growth of 40%-50%.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 14.6% to close at $2.82.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) surged 13.8% to settle at $4.36.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) surged 11.1% to close at $45.74 after the company announced the launch DermTech PLAplusTM, its test for the enhanced early detection of melanoma.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) surged 11.1% to close at $5.99 as the company said first patient was dosed in Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AVB-500 in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 11% to settle at $24.21 after the company announced a $150 million investment from the SoftBank Latin America Fund.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) jumped 10.4% to close at $194.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) shares rose 9.7% to close at $8.50 after the company priced its 2,419,355 share common stock offering at $6.20 per unit, for proceeds of $15 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) surged 9.7% to close at $41.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) shares climbed 9.4% to close at $34.67. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cullinan Oncology from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 8.8% to close at $2.84.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) jumped 5% to close at $50.99 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
Losers
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares tumbled 27.3% to close at $2.24 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 3.18 million units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.2 million. In connection with the offering, the company has received approval to list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) dropped 24.9% to settle at $2.56 after the company priced 8.25 million shares at $2.7 per share to raise $22.3 million in a secondary public offering.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 23.8% to close at $20.16 after surging 47% on Monday. The technology company has cemented its position as a “meme stock” and is spiking for the second straight session based on social media momentum.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares fell 18% to settle at $2.56. The company recently appointed Errol De Souza, Ph.D., to Board of Directors.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 16.1% to close at $7.30. Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 104% on Monday after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 14.2% to settle at $166.73 following Q1 results.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) dropped 13.7% to close at $18.15. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) fell 12.8% to close at $14.57 after the company reported preliminary Q1 results and announced a secondary offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) fell 12.7% to close at $12.00 after the company issued an update on FDA review of EPSOLAY.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) dipped 12.7% to settle at $9.52. The company recently announced it launched NFTs on its live-streaming platforms.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 12.6% to close at $3.53.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 12% to settle at $2.72. Liquid Media Group named Andy Wilson as Finance Chief.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $21.06 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 11.7% to close at $4.30 after reporting a loss for its first quarter.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) dropped 11.7% to close at $25.71.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) fell 11.5% to close at $54.85. The company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire HEAVY 16 for up to $78.1 million. The company also announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 11.3% to close at $12.46.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 8.7% to close at $7.41.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares fell 8% to settle at $132.75 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) fell 7.8% to settle at $77.75 after the company posted Q1 results and issued Q2 forecast.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) shares dropped 7.1% to close at $61.31 following Q1 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 6.5% to close at $2.16.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.5% to settle at $704.74. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. Production was 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, up 76% year-over-year, while deliveries climbed 109% year-over-year to 184,877.
