65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares jumped 89.1% to close at $15.28 on Wednesday as the company confirmed the FDA approval of FOTIVDA for relapsed, refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares surged 69.2% to close at $30.28 on Wednesday.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares jumped 55% to close at $4.54 on Wednesday in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new molecules for oncology.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) surged 54.4% to close at $69.50 after the company priced its IPO at $45 per share.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 53.9% to close at $8.74 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 45% to close at $6.61.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) rose 27.5% to close at $65.40 after Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with data integration and data integrity provider Talend to acquire it for $2.4 billion or $66 per share, signifying a 29% premium to Talend’s closing price of $51.30 on March 9.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 25.7% to close at $4.25 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) jumped 23.8% to close at $6.77 after the company announced the continuation of its REDIRECT study of AFM13 in PTCL.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) surged 23.3% to close at $9.27.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 22.6% to close at $8.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares surged 21.5% to close at $6.72.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) jumped 19.6% to close at $2.93.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) climbed 19.1% to close at $118.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong revenue guidance.
- ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) gained 19.1% to close at $38.70. The company begun trading on Nasdaq following merger with NantKwest.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 18.9% to close at $2.70. Evofem Biosciences, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTE) surged 18.9% to close at $8.54.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) jumped 18.7% to close at $4.19.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares gained 18.5% to close at $4.68.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) jumped 18.3% to close at $15.87.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) surged 18.2% to close at $36.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) rose 18.2% to close at $24.23. Bluescape Riley Exploration recently reported a 32.9% stake in Riley Exploration Permian.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 17.6% to close at $2.61.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) surged 17.5% to close at $3.15.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 17.3% to close at $2.91 after gaining over 16% on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics, last month, announced final results from its Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 is being developed for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19..
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) surged 17.2% to close at $10.48.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 17.2% to close at $31.14.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 16.3% to close at $7.85.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) jumped 15.9% to close at $14.79. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reported a 12.1% stake in Talis Biomedical.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares gained 15.7% to close at $8.40.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares rose 15.5% to close at $7.90 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 15.2% to close at $13.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) climbed 13.7% to close at $16.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 12.9% to close at $8.06 after Needham maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target from $5 to $9 per share.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) gained 10.7% to close at $43.80. Viant Technology, last month, priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 10.7% to close at $3.00 after gaining around 16% on Tuesday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 9.4% to close at $3.14after surging around 12% on Tuesday.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) shares rose 9.1% to close at $4.90. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) surged 8.6% to close at $3.55.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) gained 8.5% to close at $20.14.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) gained 7.5% to close at $26.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently received a notification from the FDA indicating 'the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.'
Losers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares tumbled 34.2% to close at $2.60 on Wednesday as the company said it received creditor protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 31.5% to close at $6.44. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 27.2% to close at $1.71 after the company announced that it would file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 26.8% to close at $5.40 after the company announced a $20 million registered direct offering.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 24.9% to close at $11.63 after jumping over 31% on Tuesday. The company, on Friday, reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 22.2% to close at $6.70. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares jumped over 49% on Tuesday as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 21.9% to close at $1.78.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 20.9% to close at $2.27 after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 19.9% to close at $25.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) dropped 19.7% to close at $6.25 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) fell 19.6% to close at $25.13. Vertex posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) dipped 19% to close at $4.10.
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) fell 17.3% to close at $15.25 after the company announced it suspended its quarterly dividend.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dipped 16.6% to close at $130.01.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 15.2% to close at $1.06. Oragenics shares jumped around 48% on Tuesday after announcing a deal related to its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares declined 14.6% to close at $4.44.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dropped 14.1% to close at $159.75.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 13.4% to close at $2.14.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dropped 12.5% to close at $1.89 following Q4 results.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 11.8% to close at $39.02. Compass Pathways recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.52 per share.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dropped 11.6% to close at $66.93.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) declined 11.1% to close at $32.42. Mohawk recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 9.8% to close at $1.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 9.5% to close at $4.17. Exela Technologies shares jumped 179% on Tuesday after the company said it won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.
