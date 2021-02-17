Market Overview

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 6:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares jumped 538.3% to close at $20.68 on Tuesday, driven by heavy volumes after the company unveiled its DuraSled scanner for iPhone 12s.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) stock climbed 59.1% to close at $11.84, driven by the rise in surge in Bitcoin price to $50,000.
  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) gained 52.6% to close at $2.03, after the company announced its first quarter results, ended December 31, 2020.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE: AEI) climbed 56.6% to close at $27.50.
  • Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCB) gained 52.6% to close at $22.90 after Progressive announced it acquired the company.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 50.6% to close at $19.64 after bitcoin hit $50,000, which has lifted crypto-related stocks.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares gained 50.5% to close at $4.29 as oil prices gained amid a freeze in Texas, which has shut refineries and wells in the state and curbed supply.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) jumped 46.1% to close at $11.09 on abnormally high volume levels.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 43.6% to close at $56.50 after the company signed a $10 million framework agreement on the purchase of Filecoin mining machines.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 43.6% to close at $4.94.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) gained 40.4% to close at $20.20.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares jumped 40.1% to close at $3.46.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) gained 37% to close at $3.48.
  • 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) jumped 35.1% to close at $27.02 after the company announced the acquisition of BTC.com businesses for 44.54 million shares of the company's common stock.
  • Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) jumped 31.8% to close at $52.70. Lucid Motors is nearing a deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV to go public.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares rose 31.1% to close at $8.40.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares surged 30.6% to close at $8.07.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) gained 30.5% to close at $16.30. Regulatory authorities in Brazil signed off Clene’s Phase 2 study evaluating CNM-ZnAg liquid solution in acutely symptomatic, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. CNM-ZnAg is a proprietary zinc-silver ionic solution.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) surged 30.2% to close at $3.06.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 29.4% to close at $191.00 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares surged 29.4% to close at $23.72. MicroVision, after the closing bell on Tuesday, announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) jumped 28.5% to close at $4.82.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 28.3% to close at $4.49. PAVmed said first US Patient has undergone carpal tunnel release using CarpX device.
  • Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) surged 28.3% to close at $21.73. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aphria with an Overweight and raised the price target from C$26 to C$32.5.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 28.2% to close at $9.54.
  • FinVolution Group (NASDAQ: FINV) gained 27% to close at $7.85.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares surged 27% to close at $3.67.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: SENS) shares gained 26.7% to close at $5.27.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited. (NASDAQ: CCNC) surged 26.4% to close at $8.53.
  • eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) shares rose 26.3% to close at $4.61.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 25.8% to close at $7.11.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) surged 25.6% to close at $3.63.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 25.7% to close at $3.13.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) surged 25.4% to close at $7.46. Globus Maritime, last week, priced its 4.8 million share offering at $6.25 per share.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) surged 25.1% to close at $13.56.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 24.4% to close at $18.14. Myomo last month announced that it formed a joint venture with Ryzur Medical Investments to manufacture and sell the company's products in China.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares gained 24.4% to close at $4.95. In January, the Chinese digital media services provider announced giving Unistar Group Holdings Ltd a 19% stake in exchange for the delivery of 500 computer servers designed especially to mine cryptocurrencies.
  • Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) gained 24.2% to close at $14.00.
  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares gained 24% to close at $67.00 as the company said LTD Broadband will deploy the company’s WTM 4000 microwave, multi-band platform systems in its networks.
  • Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) gained 23.9% to close at $26.57 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of New Mountain Capital for $26 per share in cash.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 23.8% to close at $3.95.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) rose 23.2% to close at $3.35.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) surged 23.1% to close at $6.78.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 22.8% to close at $6.26.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) surged 22.6% to close at $9.12. HEXO confirmed plans to acquire Zenabis Global Inc. for $235 million in an all-stock transaction.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 22.5% to close at $36.72.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 21.6% to close at $25.30.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) rose 21.5% to close at $3.00.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) gained 21.1% to close at $30.56.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) climbed 21% to close at $6.40. Ault Global Holdings bought 9.91% equity interest in Silversun Technologies.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 20.8% to close at $2.50.
  • Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 20.8% to close at $47.19.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 20.7% to close at $59.50 after bitcoin hit $50,000, which has lifted crypto-related stocks.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 20.3% to close at $4.62.

 

Losers

  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) tumbled 62.7% to close at $46.30 on Tuesday.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc.. (NYSE: WPG) shares fell 38% to close at $7.49 .
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 37.9% to close at $28.44 after the company announced it will temporary suspend its Phase 1/2 and and Phase 3 studies of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease following a report that a patient who was treated more than five years ago in Group A of HGB-206 was diagnosed with AML.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 35.3% to close at $30.72 after the company announced it received a letter from the FDA stating that a partial clinical hold has been placed on atuzaginstat impacting the open-label extension phase of its ongoing Phase 2/3 study, the GAIN trial.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 30.7% to close at $1.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings and reported Q3 sales down year over year.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) dropped 29.8% to close at $23.52.
  • AVROBIO, Inc.. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares fell 28% to close at $11.62. Avrobio recently announced a 100% reduction of toxic substrate in the kidney biopsy of the first patient dosed with the plato gene therapy platform in the ongoing Phase 2 FAB-GTi clinical trial of AVR-RD-01.
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 27.7% to close at $23.26.
  • Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) fell 27.2% to close at $16.17 after reporting a Q3 loss.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) dipped 25.2% to close at $2.22 after the company priced its 44.2 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 23.2% to close at $5.35.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 18.4% to close at $143.20. Gravity said its sees preliminary Q4 sales of KRW112 billion.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dropped 18.1% to close at $8.62. The company last week reported Q4 results.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 17.9% to close at $5.20.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 16.4% to close at $2.91 after the company and Rainmaker Worldwide terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.
  • loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) tumbled 16% to close at $26.45. loanDepot recently priced its IPO at $14 a share.
  • Lizhi Inc.. NASDAQ: LIZI) dropped 15.5% to close at $13.37.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dropped 15.5% to close at $16.01.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

