58 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares jumped 227.2% to $8.80 after the company reported that the NYSE accepted its plan for continued listing.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares jumped 40.1% to $17.93.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares jumped 39.5% to $2.40 after declining over 7% on Thursday. The company, late Thursday, reported a deal with certain creditors on financial covenant relief and debt maturity extension.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 35.1% to $3.1610 after the company completed its V1.25L electrolyzer program on time and under budget.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares jumped 32.1% to $0.9316 after dropping 9% on Thursday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 30.7% to $2.30 after declining 32% on Thursday. The company reported the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares surged 29% to $3.0450 after the company announced it received a $200 million financing loan with the ability to upsize it to $350 million.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) jumped 28.8% to $7.74.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 28.2% to $1.59 after declining over 2% on Thursday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 28.2% to $7.42. Bit Digital, last week, released Q3 earnings.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) gained 27.7% to $11.83.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) surged 25.8% to $14.16 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 25.6% to $1.8589.
- Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) gained 24.8% to $14.41.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) jumped 24.3% to $28.27 after the company announced a collaboration with Pfizer in which the company will receive a $650 million upfront payment.
- Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) gained 20.7% to $26.74 in anticipation for the company's shareholder meeting to approve a merger with Danimer Scientific today.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 20.2% to $15.76 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 19.6% to $13.06 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 19.3% to $3.1250.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares surged 17.8% to $5.81.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 17.7% to $4.39 amid strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 15.8% to $1.1692.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) gained 15.5% to $17.50.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) climbed 15.2% to $63.72.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares jumped 14.8% to $3.50 following news of successful completion of the company's pre-clinical studies for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 14.6% to $4.24 after climbing 27% on Thursday. Gevo, last week, announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 14.5% to $5.05. Evogene’s Canonic subsidiary, last week, signed a commercial agreement with medical cannabis cultivator, Telcann.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares rose 14.4% to $28.44 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) gained 14.1% to $5.31.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) jumped 14% to $2.6325.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) rose 13.9% to $4.7250. Energy Fuels, earlier during the month, announced it would enter the rare earth materials business.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 12.7% to $31.56.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 11.7% to $2.5350 after the company announced it would purchase 2,000 electric ride-hailing vehicles for use in China. Ideanomics said Dr. Bruno Wu will step down as Executive Chairman and Alf Poor will succeed as interim-Chairman.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) jumped 11.6% to $4.2515 after the company was awarded a $1.1 million military contract for power solutions in satellite-controlled tactical systems.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) rose 11.3% to $14.94 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 11% to $5.68. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported an agreement to settle patent litigation with Adamas.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 8% to $0.7719 after declining over 33% on Thursday. Jaguar Health, last week, signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) gained 7.9% to $0.7657 after jumping more than 36% on Thursday.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.1% to $12.52 following a Brexit deal which will allow the company's Jaguar Land Rover division to export and import between the UK and EU.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 6.1% to $1.40 after the company reported the completion of Phase 1 development and integration of disaggregated network solution and also announced passing of acceptance test with research institute of one of major Chinese mobile network operators.
Losers
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares dipped 76% to $6.02 after the company's phase 3 trial of Eprenetapopt missed its primary endpoint.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) fell 44.2% to $21.40Air T shares jumped 294% on Thursday after the company announced plans to form a new aircraft equity vehicle.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) tumbled 39.6% to $14.60 after the stock surged as much as 182% on Thursday.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) dipped 22.5% to $12.37.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) fell 15% to $26.38. MINISO, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) fell 14.8% to $33.60.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 13.8% to $3.56.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 13.7% to $9.10. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares declined 12.4% to $38.69. fuboTV dipped 16% on Thursday after LightShed Partners initiated the stock with Sell rating and $8 price target.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) dropped 12.3% to $17.25. Yumanity Therapeutics, last week, completed reverse merger with Proteostasis Therapeutics.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dipped 11.4% to $16.83.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 10.8% to $39.50 despite reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 10.3% to $0.4307. Avinger gained around 39% on Thursday after the company reported annual meeting results.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 9.5% to $92.09. The company last week announced it would start a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 9.1% to $0.3109 after declining over 7% on Thursday. Guardion Health Sciences, earlier during the month, announced the development of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) declined 7.7% to $0.84 after jumping over 40% on Thursday. The company last week raised Q4 guidance and was also recently granted a US patent for a remotely-powered sensing system with multiple sensing devices.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 6.5% to $3.5522.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 5% to $8.38 after the company priced its $250 million registered direct offering.
