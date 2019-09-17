Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 am Tuesday, 60 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Earth Search Sciences (OTC: ESSE) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH)'s stock actually fell; It moved 1.43% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares set a new yearly high of $137.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $327.71.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares hit $85.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $83.23. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares were up 0.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $264.67 for a change of up 0.15%.
- Polyus (OTC: OPYGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.20 on Tuesday, moving up 1.22%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares were up 2.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $155.49 for a change of up 2.43%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.33. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.80.
- Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPCF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new yearly high of $78.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.50. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.67 for a change of up 0.02%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $51.34. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.53. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.38.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.71 on Tuesday, moving up 0.96%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.58. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares were up 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.90 for a change of up 1.17%.
- National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.19 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.73. Shares traded up 1.86%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.17. Shares traded up 2.66%.
- Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares hit $2.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.58%.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.60 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.
- Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.28. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.57 for a change of up 1.24%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit $72.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.39. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
- Kambi Group (OTC: KMBIF) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.45.
- RIB Software (OTC: RSTAY) shares were up 7.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.45 for a change of up 7.53%.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.41.
- Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.23. The stock traded down 1.43% on the session.
- Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares were up 3.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a yearly high of $14.16. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.17. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.
- SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares broke to $1.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.14%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $66.50 with a daily change of down 0.81%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.51%.
- iSocialy (OTC: PPPS) shares broke to $4.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 33.33%.
- Omni Ventures (OTC: OMVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.001368. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session.
- Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.96.
- Innovaro (OTC: INNI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 27.27%.
- Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Tuesday, moving up 1.1%.
- Digirad (NASDAQ: DRADP) shares set a new yearly high of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
- Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares hit $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.71%.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.78%.
- Choice Bancorp (OTC: CBKW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.25. Shares traded up 0.76%.
- Montague International (OTC: MIHL) shares were up 133.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.00325.
- Diamond Fields Resources (OTC: DFIFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.16 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares were up 10.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.53.
- Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.12. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
- Earth Search Sciences (OTC: ESSE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.0024. Shares traded up 33.33%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.