Kambi Group PLC is a Malta-based company engaged in the provision of managed sports betting services. It is a business-to-business provider of sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Its services encompass a broad offering from the front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on in-house developed software. Kambi has offices in the United States, Sweden, Philippines, Malta, Romania, the united kingdom, and Australia. Nearly half of the revenue is generated from Malta.