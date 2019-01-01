QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.43 - 62.15
Mkt Cap
679.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.8
EPS
0.38
Shares
30.5M
Outstanding
Kambi Group PLC is a Malta-based company engaged in the provision of managed sports betting services. It is a business-to-business provider of sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Its services encompass a broad offering from the front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on in-house developed software. Kambi has offices in the United States, Sweden, Philippines, Malta, Romania, the united kingdom, and Australia. Nearly half of the revenue is generated from Malta.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kambi Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kambi Group (KMBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kambi Group (OTCPK: KMBIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kambi Group's (KMBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kambi Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kambi Group (KMBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kambi Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kambi Group (KMBIF)?

A

The stock price for Kambi Group (OTCPK: KMBIF) is $22.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kambi Group (KMBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kambi Group.

Q

When is Kambi Group (OTCPK:KMBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Kambi Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kambi Group (KMBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kambi Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kambi Group (KMBIF) operate in?

A

Kambi Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.