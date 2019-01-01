QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
11.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
79.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Diamond Fields Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Namibia, Madagascar, and worldwide. It is engaged in the development of the Namibia Diamond project, Madagascar Zircon project, Atlantis II Red Sea project and Other projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diamond Fields Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamond Fields Res (OTCPK: DFIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamond Fields Res's (DFIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diamond Fields Res.

Q

What is the target price for Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamond Fields Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF)?

A

The stock price for Diamond Fields Res (OTCPK: DFIFF) is $0.14308 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 16:24:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamond Fields Res.

Q

When is Diamond Fields Res (OTCPK:DFIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Diamond Fields Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamond Fields Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamond Fields Res (DFIFF) operate in?

A

Diamond Fields Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.