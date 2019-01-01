QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.36 - 4.55
Vol / Avg.
13.5K/26.3K
Div / Yield
0.51/11.23%
52 Wk
2.54 - 5.06
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
22.82
Open
4.36
P/E
3.32
EPS
2.38
Shares
664M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Marfrig Global Foods SA is a Brazilian-based food processing company that produces, processes, and distributes meat and non-meat products. The company has operations worldwide, including in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and the United States. The company's activities include production and processing of foods made from animal proteins as well as other products such as frozen vegetables and sauces. The company organizes itself into two main segments based on its geographical revenue bifurcation: North America and South America. The company earns more than half of its revenue through its operations in North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marfrig Global Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCPK: MRRTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marfrig Global Foods's (MRRTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marfrig Global Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marfrig Global Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY)?

A

The stock price for Marfrig Global Foods (OTCPK: MRRTY) is $4.55 last updated Today at 4:19:46 PM.

Q

Does Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2011.

Q

When is Marfrig Global Foods (OTCPK:MRRTY) reporting earnings?

A

Marfrig Global Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marfrig Global Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) operate in?

A

Marfrig Global Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.