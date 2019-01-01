Marfrig Global Foods SA is a Brazilian-based food processing company that produces, processes, and distributes meat and non-meat products. The company has operations worldwide, including in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and the United States. The company's activities include production and processing of foods made from animal proteins as well as other products such as frozen vegetables and sauces. The company organizes itself into two main segments based on its geographical revenue bifurcation: North America and South America. The company earns more than half of its revenue through its operations in North America.