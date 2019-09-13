58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares rose 47.4% to close at $7.00 on Thursday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares jumped 41.3% to close at $2.12 on Thursday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares gained 35.3% to close at $52.75. 10x Genomics priced IPO of 10 million shares at $39 per share.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) surged 23.7% to close at $5.69. 111 reported the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. for direct sourcing.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 20.5% to close at $3.59.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) climbed 17.6% to close at $2.8800.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 17.6% to close at $3.08 after the company reported results for the first six month of fiscal year 2019.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 17.4% to close at $26.72 after rising 6.75% on Wednesday.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) shares jumped 16% to close at $22.01.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 15.3% to close at $3.01.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 14.6% to close at $2.91.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) jumped 14.3% to close at $4.00.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) rose 12.6% to close at $17.47.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 12.5% to close at $7.65 following Q4 results.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 12.2% to close at $9.20.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) gained 11.9% to close at $32.55 after ValueAct disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 11.6% to close at $3.67.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) gained 10.5% to close at $11.07.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) rose 10.5% to close at $3.06.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 10.2% to close at $0.3250 after the company announced that it has developed 3D printed capacitors for printed circuit boards.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 10% to close at $2.42.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 10% to close at $3.03.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 9.6% to close at $3.53.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 8.8% to close at $1.60 after the owner, Ronald Perleman, bought 606,062 shares for an average price of $1.65.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) gained 8.4% to close at $9.43.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 8.3% to close at $6.28.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 6.7% to close at $3.20.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares tumbled 77.7% to close at $0.9303 on Thursday following an adverse clinical trial readout. Tocagen, a thinly traded nano-cap biotech, said Thursday morning a Phase 3 TOCA 5 study evaluating Toca 511 and Toca FC in patients with recurrent, high-grade glioma undergoing resection missed the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the standard of care.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 50.3% to close at $5.96 after the company reported data from the first cohort of OPTIC phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares dropped 29.9% to close at $5.03 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.
- SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 27.5% to close at $16.67 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) dropped 23.3% to close at $13.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) fell 21.4% to close at $10.61.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 21.3% to close at $7.62.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares declined 20.3% to close at $1.96.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 18.8% to close at $10.00 on continued momentum after the company announced a 2 million share global offering.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 17.5% to close at $6.13 after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 14.8% to close at $14.12 after surging 59.42% on Wednesday.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 13.7% to close at $3.60 after the company reported an offering of common stock and announced plans to buy Nordic Wellness Co. Func Food Group Oyj.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 13.6% to close at $7.10.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) dropped 12.9% to close at $3.04.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 12% to close at $3.81.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 12% to close at $3.08 after surging 6.06% on Wednesday.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $11.53 after the company delayed its review of strategic alternatives. The company had previously disclosed its expectation that this process would be concluded by mid-September.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 11.4% to $5.36.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 11% to close at $32.48. DXC Technology named Mike Salvino as President and CEO succeeding Mike Lawrie.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) dipped 11% to close at $7.02.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) tumbled 11% to close at $2.99.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 11% to close at $9.81 after reporting Q2 results.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 10.9% to close at $4.99.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 10.8% to close at $3.38.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dipped 10.7% to close at $28.20 after the company reported pricing of offering of convertible senior notes.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 10.2% to close at $22.20 after climbing 6.19% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 9.2% to close at $5.89 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) declined 9.1% to close at $7.18.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 8.2% to close at $3.27.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 6.7% to close at $74.15 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 5.1% to close at $17.45 after the company priced 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $17.50 per share.
