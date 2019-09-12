71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares jumped 82.5% to close at $2.61 on Wednesday after the company announced that it has been awarded a breakthrough technology contract with Premier. Premier's members will receive special pricing and access to T2 Biosystems' T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares climbed 64% to close at $2.9850 on Wednesday after the company announced a third-party has purchased all of the company's outstanding senior secured bank debt and related liabilities for approximately $35 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 59.4% to close at $16.58 on Wednesday after climbing 101.55% on Tuesday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 27.9% to close at $2.20 after the company announced the termination of its alliance and settlement with Sanofi. Sanofi must pay the company $260 million.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) climbed 27.6% to close at $8.97.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 27.2% to close at $4.40 after reporting a new term loan agreement.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 24.8% to close at $0.47 after the company announced that Charlie Ergen and his EchoStar firm have started a strategic partnership for the company's debt refinancing program.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) gained 23.8% to close at $1.25 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is approaching a 3-month high on above-average volume.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 23.6% to close at $7.27 following Q2 results and Q3 guidance.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) rose 23.3% to close at $13.49.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) rose 23% to close at $2.57.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) surged 22% to close at $9.80.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) jumped 20.5% to close at $2.53.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 18.2% to close at $10.26.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares jumped 17.9% to close at $2.64.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) gained 16.5% to close at $1.77 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 16.3% to close at $3.78.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 15.8% to close at $21.31 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares gained 15.4% to close at $25.46.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 15.4% to close at $2.48.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 15.2% to close at $3.40.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) climbed 14.6% to close at $31.47.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares rose 14.4% to close at $4.86.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 14.2% to close at $7.18.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 13.4% to close at $2.46.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 13.3% to close at $3.49.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares jumped 13.3% to close at $14.10.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 13.2% to close at $6.45 after the company announced that its Gencaro Atrial Fibrillation has been selected for a presentation at the HFSA 2019 Scientific Meeting.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 12.8% to close at $32.30.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) climbed 12.4% to close at $2.91.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) rose 12.2% to close at $7.65.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) jumped 12.1% to close at $8.52.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 11.9% to $2.35.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) rose 11.9% to close at $9.79.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) gained 11.9% to close at $6.02.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 11.8% to $5.10 on seemingly no company specific news.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 11.5% to close at $4.18.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares surged 11.5% to close at $5.81.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) gained 11.3% to close at $9.77.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 11.2% to close at $9.64.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) climbed 11.2% to close at $9.33.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares rose 10.9% to close at $5.28.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 9.8% to close at $12.97.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 9.6% to close at $9.18 after the company was selected to design and manufacture advanced navigation antennas for the Airbus Defence and Space.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) climbed 9.4% to close at $6.05.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 9% to close at $5.71 after the company surpassed 1,500 total commercial aircraft installed and activated with satellite in flight connectivity.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 7.4% to close at $7.43 after gaining 4.37% on Tuesday.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 7.3% to close at $9.95.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 7% to close at $19.32 with the overall Chinese market after China granted tariff exemptions to certain US goods. iQIYI shares are trading notably higher than other Chinese stocks.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 6.8% to close at $22.76.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 6.6% to close at $9.83.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.3% to close at $9.49.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) gained 6% to close at $4.40 on continued momentum. The Stock has increased over 25% since September 2nd.
- RH (NYSE: RH) climbed 5.1% to close at $166.95. RH reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares dipped 47.8% to close at $4.33 on Wednesday after the company priced 1.58 million share common stock offering at $6.30 per share.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares dropped 19.4% to close at $49.67 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) shares fell 15.9% to close at $11.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.36 as traders potentially took profits after the stock rose roughly 90% yesterday, following news that the company would sale H.I.G. Capital for $250 million.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares declined 11.8% to close at $9.13.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) tumbled 11% to close at $2.62 on Wednesday after rising 23.19% on Tuesday.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.91.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 9.8% to close at $4.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares declined 9.5% to close at $3.43 following Q4 results.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dipped 8.1% to close at $1.94.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dipped 7.8% to close at $4.60.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares fell 7.8% to close at $11.99.
- Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) fell 7.6% to close at $22.29 after reporting a 105 million secondary share offering by selling shareholders.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 7% to close at $3.60.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 6.8% to close at $2.48.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 6% to close at $2.94.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares fell 4.6% to close at $41.70. Dave & Buster’s reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its 2019 sales guidance.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.