70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) jumped 29 percent to $3.0699. Jones Energy reported appointment of two new independent directors.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) gained 28.6 percent to $91.35 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Guidance came in stronger than expected.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) gained 28.4 percent to $44.01 following Q3 results.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares gained 23.3 percent to $87.315 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) surged 23.3 percent to $49.855 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) climbed 23 percent to $0.60 after the FDA accepted a meeting proposal to resolve a dispute regarding the acceptability of a trial for one of two pivotal trials required to file a biologics license application.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) rose 22.5 percent to $3.4905.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 20.2 percent to $15.32 following Q3 earnings.
- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares climbed 19.7 percent to $9.755 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares jumped 19.6 percent to $8.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares gained 19.1 percent to $2.93 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) climbed 19.1 percent to $3.275 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 16.7 percent to $10.14 following Q3 results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 16.6 percent to $8.41 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) jumped 15.8 percent to $54.98 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- SRC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCI) gained 15.4 percent to $8.48 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Tableau Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATA) gained 15 percent to $120.83 following Q3 results.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) climbed 15 percent to $35.685 following Q3 earnings.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares jumped 14.5 percent to $43.93 following Q3 earnings.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 14.4 percent to $5.14.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) climbed 14.3 percent to $8.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 13.6 percent to $2.01.
- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) surged 13.3 percent to $46.54.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares rose 12.6 percent to $96.89 following Q2 earnings.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) climbed 12.2 percent to $2.74.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares gained 11.9 percent to $27.94 after sources tell CNBC that CommScope is near a deal to acquire the company for more than $5.6 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) rose 11.4 percent to $77.14.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) jumped 10.3 percent to $17.40 following Q3 earnings.
- SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) gained 10.1 percent to $21.64.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) rose 9.9 percent to $51.47.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 8.8 percent to $43.1450.
- Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) rose 8.1 percent to $29.99 after the company agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial for $30.30 per share.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 7.4 percent to $7.40 after the company won a US Army contract.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) rose 7.2 percent to $26.40 after Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial for $30.30 per share.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 7.1 percent to $58.659.
Losers
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares dipped 35.8 percent to $3.99 after Nasdaq decided to suspend trading in the stock effective 11/8.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 33.4 percent to $4.150 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) dropped 29.7 percent to $14.305 following Q3 results.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) dropped 29.5 percent to $20.8387 following Q3 results.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) declined 29.1 percent to $13.63 following Q3 results.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) fell 25.2 percent to $5.76 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 24.8 percent to $161.5145 after reporting Q3 results.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) shares dropped 24.7 percent to $45.68 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares dropped 23.5 percent to $31.19 after the company missed Q3 sales estimates.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 21.4 percent to $151.99. Despite strong earnings and sales guidance, the company cut its FY18 EBITDA guidance due to continued sales and marketing investment expected in Q4.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares tumbled 21.3 percent to $9.80 following weak Q3 results.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) dipped 21.1 percent to $20.68 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) shares declined 21 percent to $14.04 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) dipped 20.2 percent to $8.92 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 18.2 percent to $42.12 after reporting third-quarter results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) dipped 17.4 percent to $18.79 following Q3 results.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) fell 17 percent to $16.00 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 16.4 percent to $4.40 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) dipped 15.3 percent to $9.72 following Q3 results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) dropped 15.3 percent to $50.925 following Q3 earnings.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares fell 15 percent to $6.67 following Q3 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 14.6 percent to $20.21.
- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) shares declined 14.4 percent to $27.93 following Q3 earnings.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 14.3 percent to $5.98 after the company priced a 1 million share private placement at $3 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 14.3 percent to $3.1716 after surging 92.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCNI) dropped 14.3 percent to $4.20 following Q3 results.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) shares fell 14.3 percent to $49.27. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) fell 13.6 percent to $14.09 after reporting Q3 results.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 13.5 percent to $18.78 despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 13.2 percent to $62.710 after reporting downbeat Q3 revenue.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) dipped 12.7 percent to $13.05 following Q4 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dropped 12 percent to $6.59 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) fell 9.8 percent to $19.550 following Q3 results.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) fell 7.1 percent to $11.72 after reporting Q3 earnings.
