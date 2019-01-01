|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EV Biologics (OTCPK: YECO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EV Biologics.
There is no analysis for EV Biologics
The stock price for EV Biologics (OTCPK: YECO) is $0.8399 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:00:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EV Biologics.
EV Biologics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EV Biologics.
EV Biologics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.