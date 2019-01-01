QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
EV Biologics Inc is developing the extraordinary biological properties of extracellular vesicles (EVs) to create the next generation of diagnostic modalities and safe, effective biotherapeutics to improve outcomes of serious clinical conditions, increase natural longevity and transform lives.

EV Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EV Biologics (YECO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EV Biologics (OTCPK: YECO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EV Biologics's (YECO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EV Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for EV Biologics (YECO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EV Biologics

Q

Current Stock Price for EV Biologics (YECO)?

A

The stock price for EV Biologics (OTCPK: YECO) is $0.8399 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:00:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EV Biologics (YECO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EV Biologics.

Q

When is EV Biologics (OTCPK:YECO) reporting earnings?

A

EV Biologics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EV Biologics (YECO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EV Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does EV Biologics (YECO) operate in?

A

EV Biologics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.