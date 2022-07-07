Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's session saw 49 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Johnson Controls Intl JCI .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was MMTEC MTC .

. Integrated Media Tech IMTE saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 51.24% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 51.24% to reach its new 52-week low. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMB 's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMB shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $39.80, drifting 0.0% (flat).

Kohl's KSS shares made a new 52-week low of $26.82 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

Usana Health Sciences USNA stock drifted down 14.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.49.

Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell to $2.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%.

Conduent CNDT stock drifted up 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.08.

Cimpress CMPR stock hit a yearly low of $31.98. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.

Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.

Mativ Holdings MATV shares fell to $21.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.

Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.79.

Osisko Development ODV stock hit $4.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.

Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.13. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

Theratechnologies THTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.

Blackstone Senior BSL shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.10.

Gencor Industries GENC shares set a new yearly low of $9.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

Vera Bradley VRA shares hit a yearly low of $4.18. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

Twin Disc TWIN shares hit a yearly low of $8.20. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

Arcimoto FUV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

Asure Software ASUR shares moved down 1.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.38, drifting down 1.91%.

Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt JEMD stock hit a yearly low of $6.59. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

Auburn National Bancorp AUBN shares set a new 52-week low of $26.45. The stock traded down 1.67%.

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 29.44%.

Geospace Technologies GEOS stock hit $4.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%.

FingerMotion FNGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.15%.

Vicinity Motor VEV stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

Exela Technologies XELA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday, moving up 0.47%.

GreenBox POS GBOX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded up 6.75%.

Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.10. Shares traded down 51.24%.

Biofrontera BFRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Thursday, moving down 37.62%.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit $1.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.76%.

Bon Natural Life BON stock hit $1.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.43%.

Dragon Victory Intl LYL stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.

Taoping TAOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.66. Shares traded down 0.75%.

Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Cuentas CUEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.56 and moving up 0.58%.

Versus Systems VS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock drifted down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

MMTEC MTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.

