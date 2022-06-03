Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 41.18% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 41.18% to reach a new 52-week low. G Medical Innovations GMVD 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.15% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

SL Green Realty SLG shares set a new yearly low of $58.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $58.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Canopy Gwth CGC stock drifted down 6.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37.

stock drifted down 6.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37. Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock drifted down 6.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.27.

stock drifted down 6.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.27. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares fell to $8.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.79%.

shares fell to $8.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.79%. Core Scientific CORZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.66. Shares traded down 11.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.66. Shares traded down 11.18%. SiriusPoint SPNT shares hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Invitae NVTA stock drifted down 15.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01.

stock drifted down 15.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01. Embark Technology EMBK shares moved down 5.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29, drifting down 5.15%.

shares moved down 5.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29, drifting down 5.15%. Boxed BOXD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 3.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 3.21%. Bright Green BGXX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 17.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 17.08%. Aurora Cannabis ACB stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 4.62%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 1.7%. MVB Financial MVBF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%. Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day. Cepton CPTN shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.

shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving down 8.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving down 8.33%. LexinFintech Holdings LX stock drifted down 6.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78.

stock drifted down 6.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. BARK BARK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.88. Shares traded down 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.88. Shares traded down 3.08%. NextNav NN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Friday morning, moving down 5.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Friday morning, moving down 5.21%. Latch LTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.98. Shares traded down 8.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.98. Shares traded down 8.49%. EverQuote EVER stock drifted down 7.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.49.

stock drifted down 7.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.49. JOANN JOAN shares were down 20.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.23.

shares were down 20.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.23. Fanhua FANH shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was up 1.3% on the session. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares moved down 1.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 1.68%.

shares moved down 1.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 1.68%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 and moving up 1.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 and moving up 1.86%. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 6.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 6.37% on the session. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares fell to $3.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.81%.

shares fell to $3.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.81%. Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.11%. Codex DNA DNAY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Friday, moving down 3.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Friday, moving down 3.6%. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.28. Shares traded down 2.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.28. Shares traded down 2.05%. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50. Centogene CNTG shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 12.56% on the session. Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%. Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.71 and moving down 3.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.71 and moving down 3.45%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI shares moved down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33, drifting down 0.6%.

shares moved down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33, drifting down 0.6%. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. BioVie BIVI stock hit $1.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.

stock hit $1.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%. Biote BTMD shares moved down 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 4.63%.

shares moved down 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 4.63%. OKYO Pharma OKYO shares were up 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.88.

shares were up 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.88. Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving up 3.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving up 3.19%. Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.5%. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday, moving up 1.01%. Societal CDMO SCTL stock drifted down 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.

stock drifted down 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 14.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 14.37%. TRACON Pharma TCON shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Aptinyx APTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.41. Shares traded down 6.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.41. Shares traded down 6.41%. Regis RGS shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. MSP Recovery MSPR shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.

shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07. Akanda AKAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.

shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36. Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock drifted down 2.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.

stock drifted down 2.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. Minim MINM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 1.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 1.87%. BiomX PHGE stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.8% for the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session. Acutus Medical AFIB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.57. Shares traded down 6.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.57. Shares traded down 6.56%. G Medical Innovations GMVD stock hit $0.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.

stock hit $0.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock drifted down 33.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.

stock drifted down 33.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. INVO Bioscience INVO stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.

stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%. Aclarion ACON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, moving down 2.05%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 2.95%.

shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 2.95%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares were down 15.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.