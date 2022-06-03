Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down the lowest, falling 41.18% to reach a new 52-week low.
- G Medical Innovations GMVD's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.15% after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Over the course of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- SL Green Realty SLG shares set a new yearly low of $58.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
- Canopy Gwth CGC stock drifted down 6.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37.
- Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock drifted down 6.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.27.
- Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares fell to $8.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.79%.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.66. Shares traded down 11.18%.
- SiriusPoint SPNT shares hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Invitae NVTA stock drifted down 15.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.01.
- Embark Technology EMBK shares moved down 5.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29, drifting down 5.15%.
- Boxed BOXD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday, moving down 3.21%.
- Bright Green BGXX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 17.08%.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 1.7%.
- MVB Financial MVBF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
- Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday. The stock was down 7.36% for the day.
- Cepton CPTN shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving down 8.33%.
- LexinFintech Holdings LX stock drifted down 6.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78.
- BARK BARK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.99%.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.88. Shares traded down 3.08%.
- NextNav NN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Friday morning, moving down 5.21%.
- Latch LTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.98. Shares traded down 8.49%.
- EverQuote EVER stock drifted down 7.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.49.
- JOANN JOAN shares were down 20.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.23.
- Fanhua FANH shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares moved down 1.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 1.68%.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.78 and moving up 1.86%.
- Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 6.37% on the session.
- Inozyme Pharma INZY shares fell to $3.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.81%.
- Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.11%.
- Codex DNA DNAY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Friday, moving down 3.6%.
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.28. Shares traded down 2.05%.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
- Centogene CNTG shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.71 and moving down 3.45%.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI shares moved down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33, drifting down 0.6%.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- BioVie BIVI stock hit $1.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
- Biote BTMD shares moved down 4.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 4.63%.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO shares were up 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.88.
- Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving up 3.19%.
- Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.5%.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.
- Societal CDMO SCTL stock drifted down 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 14.37%.
- TRACON Pharma TCON shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Aptinyx APTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.41. Shares traded down 6.41%.
- Regis RGS shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.
- Akanda AKAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares were down 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock drifted down 2.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
- Minim MINM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 1.87%.
- BiomX PHGE stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares set a new yearly low of $2.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
- Acutus Medical AFIB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.57. Shares traded down 6.56%.
- G Medical Innovations GMVD stock hit $0.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock drifted down 33.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.
- INVO Bioscience INVO stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.
- Aclarion ACON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, moving down 2.05%.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares moved down 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 2.95%.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares were down 15.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
