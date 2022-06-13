Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 13, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 7.89% at $0.20
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 6.06% at $0.01
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 3.57% at $0.80
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 14.51% at $0.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 12.66% at $0.45
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 12.36% at $3.23
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 11.64% at $3.87
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 11.43% at $1.24
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 10.47% at $0.94
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 10.14% at $3.28
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 10.14% at $5.32
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.06
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 8.98% at $117.63
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 8.76% at $0.30
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.52% at $3.33
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 8.31% at $0.53
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 8.27% at $2.55
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 8.18% at $10.08
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 7.70% at $5.58
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 7.69% at $3.12
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.14% at $0.65
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.83% at $0.24
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 6.30% at $7.73
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 6.01% at $3.67
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 5.98% at $21.86
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.58% at $3.26
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 5.21% at $0.52
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.13% at $2.59
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.12% at $13.30
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 4.48% at $120.17
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.98% at $14.01
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.78% at $0.07
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.77% at $1.02
