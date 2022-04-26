Marijuana Stock Movers For April 26, 2022

GAINERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 13.22% at $0.66
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 8.61% at $10.51
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $6.17
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 7.61% at $0.85
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.41% at $1.00
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.62% at $1.41
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.97% at $0.38
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 5.87% at $3.85
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 5.79% at $147.72
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 5.65% at $0.50
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 5.52% at $2.91
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.48% at $2.93
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 5.41% at $0.05
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 5.23% at $4.71
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 5.20% at $25.00
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.85% at $5.30
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.74% at $0.67
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 4.67% at $2.45
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.50% at $101.91
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 4.50% at $0.33
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 4.41% at $0.02
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 4.34% at $5.07
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.21% at $0.91
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 4.17% at $21.62
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.12% at $4.19
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 4.06% at $190.06
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.88% at $1.98
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.74% at $62.80
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.39% at $0.27
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.02% at $0.11
