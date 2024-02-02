Marijuana Stock Movers For February 2, 2024

GAINERS:
- Tony G Co-Investment BGRDF shares closed up 45900.00% at $0.55
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 150.00% at $0.07
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 50.00% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 41.73% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 30.62% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 25.00% at $0.05
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 25.00% at $0.0005
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 23.74% at $0.24
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 11.30% at $0.01
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 9.36% at $2.57
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 7.23% at $0.09
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 7.14% at $4.72
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 7.08% at $0.38
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed up 6.68% at $0.53
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 6.31% at $1.18
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 4.80% at $0.07
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.96% at $11.03
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 3.71% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.30% at $0.12
LOSERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 17.14% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 15.26% at $0.02
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 12.68% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 10.26% at $0.01
- Trees CANN shares closed down 9.64% at $0.08
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 7.69% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 6.56% at $4.70
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 6.33% at $0.04
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 5.90% at $0.07
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.74% at $0.74
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 4.64% at $26.50
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.08% at $1.88
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.24% at $2.09
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
