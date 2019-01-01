QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd formerly Braingrid Ltd is a technology company focused on the precision agriculture industry. It provides a quick-to-install sensor platform for cannabis cultivators. The company generates revenue in the form of Set-up, integration, and support services. Geographically, it operates only in Canada.

Tony G Co-Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tony G Co-Investment (OTCPK: BGRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tony G Co-Investment's (BGRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tony G Co-Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tony G Co-Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF)?

A

The stock price for Tony G Co-Investment (OTCPK: BGRDF) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:48:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tony G Co-Investment.

Q

When is Tony G Co-Investment (OTCPK:BGRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Tony G Co-Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tony G Co-Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Tony G Co-Investment (BGRDF) operate in?

A

Tony G Co-Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.