Range
1.62 - 1.62
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 2.25
Mkt Cap
42.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.62
P/E
8.94
EPS
0.03
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 9, 2021, 12:31PM
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company's geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CPHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cipher Pharmaceuticals's (CPHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)?

A

The stock price for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CPHRF) is $1.6196 last updated Today at 3:19:44 PM.

Q

Does Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CPHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Cipher Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) operate in?

A

Cipher Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.